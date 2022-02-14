'The Lazarus Project': cast, plot trailer, first looks, and all you need to know about this new sci-fi drama

The Lazarus Project is a sci-fi thriller on its way to Sky Max.

I May Destroy You and Gangs of London actor Paapa Essiedu heads up the cast of The Lazarus Project, playing George, a man who wakes up one day reliving a day from his past, with some notable exceptions — his success at work and his marriage to the love of his life Sarah (Charly Clive) seem to never have happened.

George is convinced he’s lost his mind but then meets a mysterious woman called Archie (Anjli Mohindra) who recruits him into a secret organization called The Lazarus Project, led by the formidable Wes (Caroline Quentin).

The organization has the power to turn back time each time the world is at threat from extinction and is desperately trying to stop a criminal hellbent on destroying the planet. But when something terrible happens to Sarah and George learns he can only turn back time if there’s a threat of global extinction he must wrestle with his conscience and decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to change his own fate.

Written by the creator of Giri/Haji, Joe Barton, it certainly looks to be one of the breakout shows of the year.

Sky has teased the series saying, “The Lazarus Project is a riveting series that speaks directly to our uncertain times and to our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control. It is a moving story of love and fate within a compelling, blistering action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats — all shot through with Joe Barton’s trademark dark humor.”

So here's everything you need to know about The Lazarus Project on Sky Max...

The Lazarus Project is a new eight-part series which will be released on Sky Max, Sky Box Sets and Now in April 2022. Keep an eye on this page for its confirmed date in April, plus its US and worldwide air date.

Is there a trailer for 'The Lazarus Project'?

Yes a trailer has been released for The Lazarus Project and we have to admit it looks pretty exciting. Take a look right here...

'The Lazarus Project' plot

Paapa Essiedu stars as George, a seemingly ordinary guy who is left reeling when he wakes up one day to find he’s reliving a day from many months beforehand.

Strangely, all his recent achievements, including his marriage to Sarah and his work successes, have been undone yet he seems to be the only one who’s noticed.

Understandably George is convinced he’s losing his mind but then he is approached by a woman called Archie who says she’d like him to join a secret organization called The Lazarus Project. Headed up by the steely Wes, the organization has harnessed the power to turn back time every time the world is under threat of extinction. Like George, those who work there are the few people on Earth able to remember the events that are undone when time is turned back. And they must fight together to stop Rebrov (Tom Burke), a notorious criminal who wants to set off a nuclear warhead and destroy the world.

However, George’s life is turned upside down when Sarah is the victim of a freak accident and Lazarus won’t let him reverse time unless there’s the threat of global extinction. That leaves him with a choice — should he stay loyal or go rogue in order to rewrite the past?

'The Lazarus Project' cast — Paapa Essiedu as George

Playing George, a man faced with an impossible choice, Paapa Essiedu in instantly recognisable as Kwame in Michaela Cole’s BAFTA winning series I May Destroy You. He also played Alexander Dumani in Gangs of London in 2020 and appeared in the series Press. Rising star Paapa has also been in The Miniaturist, Kiri, The Capture and the Channel 5 miniseries Anne Boleyn.

Paapa Essiedu as George in 'The Lazarus Project'. (Image credit: Sky)

Caroline Quentin as Wes

Caroline Quentin (see out main first look picture above) is taking on the role of Wes, the boss of The Lazarus Project. Caroline first won our hearts as Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly, alongside Martin Clunes, Neil Morrissey and Leslie Ash, which ran from 1992 until 1998. She then starred in Jonathan Creek, Life Begins and Blue Murder. Caroline has been in numerous TV shows including Life Of Riley, Doc Martin and Dickensian and will be in the upcoming movie Banking on Mr Toad with Joanne Froggatt and Phyllis Logan.

Who else is starring?

Anjli Mohindra plays the standoffish Archie who recruits George to The Lazarus Project. She starred in the hit 2018 drama Bodyguard, with Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, and was also in the submarine-based drama Vigil and Munich: The Edge of War. Charly Clive plays George’s wife Sarah. She’s best known for the TV series Pure. Strike star Tom Burke plays criminal mastermind Rebrov while The Split’s Rudi Dharmalingam also stars.

Tom Burke as Rebrov with Paapa Essiedu as George in 'The Lazarus Project'. (Image credit: Sky)

* The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic

* The Midwich Cuckoos on Sky Max

* The Gilded Age season 1 on Sky Atlantic and HBO

* A Town Called Malice on Sky Max

* Django on Sky