Tom Burke starts shooting new series of 'Strike'

Tom Burke (The Souvenir, True Things) and Holliday Grainger (The Capture, Great Expectations) will be reprising their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott as they begin filming for the fifth installment of the hit crime series — Strike: Troubled Blood.

The hit drama about private detective Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott is based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling crime novels, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The plot of the upcoming series sees Cormoran visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who mysteriously went missing in 1974.

He's never investigated a cold case before, especially not one that’s 40 years old, but despite the small chance of success, he takes on the case, adding to the huge pile of other cases that he and his trusted partner Robin are currently investigating.

Meanwhile, Robin has other issues going on in her life, struggling with a messy divorce and unwanted male attention, as well as battling her own feelings about Cormoran.

But, as the pair begin investigating Margot’s disappearance, they come face-to-face with a viciously complicated case with leads that include tarot cards, a psychopathic serial killer, and witnesses who can’t be trusted — learning that even cases 40 years old can be deadly.

Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke are reprising their iconic roles. (Image credit: Getty Images/ David M. Benett / Contributor)

Tom and Holliday are leading a star-studded cast of British actors, including Linda Bassett, Kierston Wareing, Abigail Lawrie, Anna Calder-Marshall, Fionnula Flanagan, Cherie Lunghi, Jack Greenlees, Daniel Peacock, Ruth Sheen, Carol MacReady, Sophie Ward, Robin Askwith, Christina Cole, Ian Radford, Genevieve Hulme-Beaman, Kenneth Cranham, and Philip Cornwell.

The new series also sees the return of Kerr Logan as Matthew, Sarah Sweeney as Lucy, and Ben Crompton as Shanker.

Season 1-4 of the Strike series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.