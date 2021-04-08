'Anne Boleyn' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Anne Boleyn is heading for our screens soon, and the thriller will explore the final months of the Queen's life, from her own perspective.

The series sees Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role, who will bring the iconic historical figure to life on screen in a new way. Speaking about the casting to Deadline, series writer Eve Hedderwick Turner said: "Jodie is a complete natural queen. She is magnetic and has this deep dignity that she brings to the part."

The new historical thriller is a three-parter, and will explore topics such as Anne's struggle against the powerful patriarchy of the time as she fights to secure a future for her daughter Elizabeth. As well as this, it showcases her strength and determination in such a challenging time.

Here's everything we know about Anne Boleyn so far...

Anne Boleyn does not currently have a confirmed release date on Channel 5 in the UK, but filming wrapped up in December 2020 so we should expect to see it over the coming months. Meanwhile, there's currently no news on when it will be screened in the US.

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne Boleyn. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What is the plot of Anne Boleyn?

Anne Boleyn focuses on the final months of her life, and re-imagines her battle with Tudor England’s patriarchal society, her relationship with her daughter Elizabeth and a struggle to build her future, and of course, her notorious failure to provide Henry with a male heir that he wants more than anything. Exact plot points have not yet been revealed, but it seems like it will provide a unique look at one of history's most iconic queens.

Is there a trailer for Anne Boleyn?

Yes, an Anne Boleyn teaser was recently released, giving us a first look at Jodie Turner-Smith in the iconic role. The trailer doesn't give much away, as it sees the queen walking towards the camera, alongside pull quotes from critics praising the series. One has even cited it as "the hottest royal drama since The Crown". We can't wait to find out more!

Your first look at our Queen Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn, coming soon to @channel5_tv#AnneBoleyn #JodieTurnerSmith #Channel5 @MissJodie pic.twitter.com/n8UHymFgW7April 7, 2021 See more

Anne Boleyn cast

There's a great cast joining Turner-Smith for Anne Boleyn, with many familiar faces taking on the roles of key figures from the Tudor period. White House Farm star Mark Stanley stars opposite as Henry VIII, the most famous king in British History, and Dating Amber's Lola Petticrew causes complications as Anne's love rival, Jane Seymour.

Gangs of London star Paapa Essiedu plays Anne's brother George, and Jamael Westman is Jane Seymour’s ambitious brother Edward. Silent Witness star Amanda Burton also joins as stoic Governess, Lady Anne Shelton.

Rounding off the cast, Henry VIII's closest and most powerful advisor Thomas Cromwell is played by White Line's star Barry Ward, and Trigonometry star Thalissa Teixeira takes on the role of Anne's loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.