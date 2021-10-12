'Silent Witness' season 25: release date, plot, cast and all we know

Silent Witness season 25 will see the hugely popular crime series celebrate its 25th anniversary.

And to mark the occasion Amanda Burton, who first appeared in the lead role of pathologist Sam Ryan in 1996, is making a surprise return.

Amanda appeared as Sam in 54 episodes before leaving the show in 2004.

Talking about her return, Amanda said: “I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes — with a difference! Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam’s been doing since leaving the Lyell.”

Emilia Fox, who’s returning as Dr Nikki Alexander, added: "It is such a delight and thrill to be working with Amanda. To have Sam Ryan back again at the heart of the show is the greatest way of all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness."

Here’s everything we know about the new series…

The BBC is yet to reveal an exact start date, but Silent Witness season 25 could begin as early as Jan. 2022. We will update this article when we get a confirmed date. While you wait for more episodes you can catch up on past series on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Emilia Fox and Amanda Burton, David Caves returns as Jack Hodgson. Plus Genesis Lynea is back as Simone Tyler. No guest stars have been announced yet.

What’s the plot?

Are Nikki and Jack going to become a proper couple? (Image credit: BBC)

Well, it’s going to be interesting to see how Amanda Burton’s return as Sam is fitted in. But, many fans will be even keener to watch how things develop between Nikki and Jack. They finally shared a kiss in the final episode of the latest series. But does this mean they will become a couple? We know Nikki has a terrible love life track record, but maybe her luck is finally about to turn?! Or not?!!

How many episodes is 'Silent Witness' season 25?

Six episodes, so less than the normal 10.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, as filming has only just started there’s going to be a bit of a wait for a trailer.