How to watch Silent Witness season 25 online anywhere in the world

Want to watch Silent Witness season 25 online? Here's how you can tune in.

Silent Witness season 25 sees the BBC's hugely popular crime series celebrating its 25th anniversary, and there's a huge surprise in store to mark the occasion. Amanda Burton is returning to the show after originally leaving in 2004.

As if the return of pathologist Sam Ryan and the assassination of the Health Secretary in Liverpool wasn't enough to deal with in this new series, there's also the small matter of Jack and Nikki's kiss in the final episode of season 24. Does this mean they'll finally become a couple?

Here's how to watch Silent Witness season 25 online so you can find out...

How to watch Silent Witness season 25 online in the UK

Silent Witness season 25 premieres on Monday, May 23 at 9 pm on BBC One. The second episode will air the following day at the same time, in the same place.

You can also stream previous seasons of Silent Witness on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Silent Witness season 25 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Silent Witness season 25 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Silent Witness online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Silent Witness season 25 online in the US

Currently, we don't have any news on where the latest season of Silent Witness will be shown in the US. However, past seasons of the show are available to purchase on Prime Video.