Silent Witness sets up Birmingham move for Nikki and Jack, but Harriet and Kit's future is unclear
Will the team be broken up?
Silent Witness has dropped heavy hints that Nikki and Jack will move to Birmingham for the next chapter in their life.
In scenes to go out in episode 9 of Silent Witness season 28 tonight (already available on BBC iPlayer to watch), Nikki (Emilia Fox) has a mysterious meeting with the Home Office. Meanwhile, Jack (David Caves) is on a desperate search for a best man for their wedding after discovering he doesn't have many friends! "Why are we counting friends?" asks his boss Harriet (played by Maggie Steed). Jack replies he needs a best man. Nikki seems to be lacking friends as well. "We know more dead bodies than we know people," complains Jack.
Eventually in bed together, Jack asks Nikki about what she was doing at the Home Office and she replies they want her to set up a center of excellence in Birmingham. She reassures Jack that they also want him to be part of the new plan. However, it's not clear if Harriet, or newcomer Kit (Francesca Mills) is part of the deal. Could the team be splitting up?
What we know for certain is that the future of Silent Witness both on screen and off it lies in Birmingham. Indeed the latest season has felt very much like a farewell to the current location London with lots of beautiful shots of the city.
The next series will it appears be largely shot around Birmingham. The BBC previously announced production was moving to the West Midlands as part of the BBC's "ongoing Across the UK strategy and demonstrates our continued commitment to production outside of London".
Mark Linsey, MD for Scripted, BBC Studios said: "This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK — and in over 200 territories around the world. We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring."
But will it be just Nikki and Jack in Birmingham? Or will Harriet and Kit also be a part of Silent Witness season 29?
Silent Witness continues on BBC One.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
