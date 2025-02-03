Silent Witness sets up Birmingham move for Nikki and Jack, but Harriet and Kit's future is unclear

Silent Witness has dropped heavy hints that Nikki and Jack will move to Birmingham for the next chapter in their life.

In scenes to go out in episode 9 of Silent Witness season 28 tonight (already available on BBC iPlayer to watch), Nikki (Emilia Fox) has a mysterious meeting with the Home Office. Meanwhile, Jack (David Caves) is on a desperate search for a best man for their wedding after discovering he doesn't have many friends! "Why are we counting friends?" asks his boss Harriet (played by Maggie Steed). Jack replies he needs a best man. Nikki seems to be lacking friends as well. "We know more dead bodies than we know people," complains Jack.



Can Jack find a best man? (Image credit: BBC)

Eventually in bed together, Jack asks Nikki about what she was doing at the Home Office and she replies they want her to set up a center of excellence in Birmingham. She reassures Jack that they also want him to be part of the new plan. However, it's not clear if Harriet, or newcomer Kit (Francesca Mills) is part of the deal. Could the team be splitting up?

Will Kit head to Birmingham too? (Image credit: BBC)

What we know for certain is that the future of Silent Witness both on screen and off it lies in Birmingham. Indeed the latest season has felt very much like a farewell to the current location London with lots of beautiful shots of the city.

The next series will it appears be largely shot around Birmingham. The BBC previously announced production was moving to the West Midlands as part of the BBC's "ongoing Across the UK strategy and demonstrates our continued commitment to production outside of London".

Mark Linsey, MD for Scripted, BBC Studios said: "This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK — and in over 200 territories around the world. We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring."

But will it be just Nikki and Jack in Birmingham? Or will Harriet and Kit also be a part of Silent Witness season 29?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silent Witness continues on BBC One.