Silent Witness season 28: everything we know

Silent Witness season 28 will see Emilia Fox return as Dr Nikki Alexander for a fresh set of tough cases and she will surely be up against at least one serial killer!

The BBC has confirmed that the long-running hit will be back, as the show that started in 1996 — yes, 1996! — continues to go from strength to strength.

At the heart of the most recent series has been the growing relationship between Nikki and Jack Hodgson (David Caves). It will also be interesting to see if Nikki has any more natty knitwear in the new series! Speaking about Nikki's outfits, Emilia once said: "I only ever go to the shops when I go costume shopping. We all have an influence on what we wear in the show. It's a contemporary show, and certainly I've found the pathologists we have met have very particular styles of dressing. That's part of the fun of the character, and it seems to be a part which people address on social media a lot — hairstyles and what we’re wearing."

Here's everything we know about Silent Witness season 28…

Cast

Emilia Fox will return as Dr Nikki Alexander, a part she's played since 2004. David Caves will be back as Jack Hodgson. We'd also expect Alastair Michael to again play Velvy, with Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel. Plus Rhiannon May as Cara. We hope for some top guest stars as well.

Plot

So spoilers ahead if you've not seen the end of Silent Witness season 27. OK, so Nikki and Jack are engaged which means we could have a Silent Witness wedding. Funnily when Emilia and David were on The One Show host Alex Jones started joking about a Silent Witness wedding and the pair looked quite awkward as Alex had basically guessed what's going to happen. Given Nikki's disastrous relationship history, there has to be a fear that something horrible will happen to Jack. However, we're not sure killing him off would go down very well with the fan base. We don't have any official information yet from the BBC plot-wise, but we will update this article when that arrives.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.