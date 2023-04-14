Silent Witness season 27: cast, plot, and everything we know

Silent Witness season 27 is officially happening, with Emilia Fox returning as Dr Nikki Alexander.

The last series featured a string of gripping and sometimes disturbing plots, and we expect more of the same in the new series.

Filming is underway and the future of the show looks bright, with the BBC announcing production will be switching from London to the West Midlands soon.

Mark Linsey, MD for Scripted, BBC Studios says: "This is an exciting time for one of our longest-running dramas that continues to thrill audiences here in the UK — and in over 200 territories around the world. We look forward to seeing the creative opportunities relocating production of Silent Witness to the West Midlands will undoubtedly bring."

But of course fans are more interested in what’s next for Nikki and Jack…

Silent Witness season 27 is likely to be released on BBC One in January 2024. Although this is still to be confirmed, this is usually the time of year the show airs.

Silent Witness season 27 cast

Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander, a part she's remarkably played since 2004. David Caves is back as Jack Hodges. We will update this article with guest stars and further casting when we get it.

Plot

Jack swept Nikki off her feet at the end of the last series (Image credit: BBC)

Little is known about the new series plot, although Nikki and Jack were in a good place at the end of the series. Jack was seen lifting Nikki up in his arms on the beach. We'd expect more hard-hitting plots but hopefully, Nikki and Jack will remain together.

Emilia says she actually makes plot charts to keep track of what’s going on in each series. "I find it really helpful. We often film out of sequence, and so you have to remember what information the character already knows during certain scenes, because otherwise — and particularly at the speed that we film — we're coming into scenes thinking 'Where are we in this story?' and 'Was that in the last script or was that here?’"

She also revealed that the one time she goes to clothes shops is for Nikki's costumes. "I only ever go to the shops when I go costume shopping. We all have an influence on what we wear in the show. It’s a contemporary show, and certainly I've found the pathologists we have met have very particular styles of dressing. That’s part of the fun of the character, and it seems to be a part which people address on social media a lot — hairstyles and what we’re wearing."

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, not yet.