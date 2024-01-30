Silent Witness season 27 episode 6 recap: Jack goes James Bond

Silent Witness season 27 continues with episode 6 (now available to watch on iPlayer) and here's our recap (spoilers ahead). This is a good episode for anyone who wants to see Jack being James Bond!

DI Sarah Torres is not in a good mood. "I despair for humanity," she complains as she watches all the people gathering at the crime scene where Roy's body lies. "Did he fall or was he pushed?" wonders Jack.

Leo tells his mum that Roy was talking rubbish to him. Leo says she's safe now from Roy. Did Leo kill Roy?

Sarah inspects Roy's car and discovers drugs and money. Nikki and Velvy carry out the autopsy. Kevin, the guy in the previous episode who went into the dead woman's flat before running off, is watching Sarah and Jack.

Nikki and Velvy try to discover if Roy was pushed or fell. They find a bruise on his back which looks like it was caused by a handrail.

Nikki and Jack go to the scene and look at the evidence. Nikki suggests that Roy could have been pushed hard against the rail, causing the bruise, which means he was murdered.

Velvy is struggling and Cara asks him if he's OK. He's short with her. Jack wonders if Paula is dead. With Casey being dead for a year, Jack thinks well then who's been paying the rent to the landlord?

They use the landlord's doorbell camera footage to find out who's been putting the rent through the letterbox and it's Kevin! Kevin is increasingly looking like a prime suspect.

Nikki asks Leo for a DNA sample, which he eventually gives despite his mum being suspicious of the police (her real reason becomes apparent later).

Velvy asks Gabriel for an advance on his wages. Gabriel refuses.

Cara shows Jack the phone records for Paula, which she’s been working on (do the police do anything?!).

Jack finds a SIM card in Roy’s car after a further search. Jack makes a video reconstruction of how Roy fell. "He was murdered," says Sarah after watching it. "That's what we think," confirms Nikki.

Jack and Sarah go to visit Kevin. They go into Kevin's house and he tells them he knows Paula and they were friends.

We discover why Natasha was so reluctant for Leo to have a DNA test! It shows that Leo isn't her biological son. Paula is Leo's mum and he doesn't know. She took Leo from Paula when he was a baby, saying messed up Paula didn't care either way. But more recently she had cared and played the "fun aunty" act. Paula told Natasha she feared Roy would kill her over an unpaid debt.

Paula threatened to tell Leo the truth (clear motive for Natasha to kill her sister). Nikki tells Natasha Roy is Leo's father. "I thought it was him, I just wished he wasn't," says Natasha. Sarah asks Natasha if she killed Paula and Roy, but she denies it.

Sarah makes the bold claim that every mother is capable of murder! Let's hope not!

Cara — whose assistant is busily reading her book "The Echo Man" and looks slightly put out every time she has to take her eyes off it to help Cara — is asked by Jack if she knows where Velvy is. She doesn't.

Nikki investigates a Jane Doe body that could be Paula's but proves not to be.

Cara goes to see Velvy who's living in squalor. He reveals he's providing for his family which means he's broke. Nikki wants to help Velvy. But Jack and Gabriel seem reluctant.

Jack finds evidence of a vehicle repair substance on Roy's jacket. "I can fix cars", he says, repeating what Kevin told them. Did Kevin push Roy? Next, the team unearths that Kevin has privately been purchasing asthmatic medicine — "Paula's asthmatic". Is Kevin caring for Paula?

Velvy is told he's no father by his wife and is an embarrassment. And she walks off.

Sarah and Jack storm into Kevin's house only to find that it is his mother he's caring for. "That went well," says a frustrated Sarah. Jack though is interested when Kevin says his dad taught him to fix cars. Cara tracks down the garage address.

Jack scratches his car and then searches the workshop and finds Kevin there. Kevin says his dad is dead. Kevin says he can fix the scratch. Jack reverses his car into the garage only to find himself locked in!

Jack, doing his best James Bond impression, thunders through the garage doors in his car and chases Kevin's van. As the van is cornered by the police, Kevin crashes and rolls his van. And who should climb out of the passenger side but Paula!

Kevin is cuffed and taken away. Paula explains: "Casey and me were working for Roy. Kevin was someone who I spent time with, a client. Casey stole my identity. Stole my money. I had to borrow money from Roy. I confronted her."

We then flashback to see Paula and Casey fighting and Casey stabbing Paula. "She tried to kill me. He saved my life. He's the only one who protected me." In the flashback, we see Kevin striking Casey with the lamp. Kevin then confesses to Jack that he pushed bad man Roy to his death. So, Kevin is the world’s most unlikely double murderer!

Leo, Paula and Natasha are reunited and are all thrilled when they open Leo’s successful university application.

Velvy comes to stay with Jack and Cara. Nikki name tags the Jane Doe body, giving her an identity. And switches off the lights at the Lyell...