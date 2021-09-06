Here’s how to watch Silent Witness online from anywhere in the world. And we're including how to watch Silent Witness Season 24 online from anywhere, as the new series begins now on BBC1!

The new series opens with Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) investigating a suspicious death in a prison. Fans, though, will be wondering if this is the series that finally sees Nikki and Jack becoming an item? Come on let them be a couple!

Back to the first case... Nikki is seriously creeped out when she realises that the dead prisoner's cellmate is Scott Weston, the killer from the campus shooting in a 2010 episode. How will Nikki react? Is she too close to the case?

Meanwhile, the new series also sees Jason Wong (The Gentleman, Chimerica, Strangers) joining the team as pathologist Adam Yuen. The trailer for the new series reveals that Adam and Nikki don't exactly hit it off. Will the pair learn to work together?

Meanwhile, if you've not seen Silent Witness before why don't you start at the beginning? The first series started way back in 1996. And there are now 24 series to enjoy!

How to watch Silent Witness online in the UK

Silent Witness Season 24 starts on BBC1 on September 6 at 9pm. Incredibly, BBC iPlayer has the current series and the past 23 series available to stream!

How to watch Silent Witness online anywhere in the world

