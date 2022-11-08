Silent Witness season 26: cast, plot and everything we know

Silent Witness season 26 is excitingly on its way, with the show once again starring Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander.

Shooting on the new series is currently taking place and it will follow on from the show's hugely popular 25th-anniversary special series.

That featured the return of original star Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan, once a much-loved figure on the show but a character who behaved extremely suspiciously throughout the latest series!

Here's everything we know so far about the new series, contains spoilers if you've not seen the latest series...

Spring 2023 looks the most likely time the new series will air on the BBC. Meanwhile, in the US it will likely be released during the summer on BritBox.

Who's in the cast?

Emilia Fox is confirmed to be back as Dr Nikki Alexander, a part she's remarkably played since 2004. Amanda Burton, though, is unlikely to be back as Sam Ryan. The final scenes in the last series very much looked like Amanda saying a permanent goodbye to the show, although you never know. Asked if she could be tempted back by Nikki, Sam replied: "This place was my family, but I've got a new one now and speaking of which I must go."

David Caves will return as Jack Hodges, beyond that there are few cast details currently.

Silent Witness season 26 plot

Everyone will be keen to see what’s next for Nikki and Jack, who looked very cosy together at the end of the latest series. But then Nikki being Nikki of course gets a text from her ex Tom who appears to be about to bump off Oscar (David Leon) in the final shot of the series! Will Tom return in the new series? We sort of hope not as it would be nice for Nikki to find some happiness, but she never seems to catch a break!

Is there a trailer?

No, sadly not yet. Watch this space!