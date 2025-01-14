Silent Witness season 28 episode 4 recap: A killer seeking revenge

Silent Witness season 28 episode 4 is the concluding part of a two-part story that sees a killer our for revenge.

The episode opens with Harriet playing the piano and a lot of hammers. Jack is whacking the hammers down, with Nikki noting the impressions they make. They think they’ve made a match.

Jane interviews journalist Harry at the police station. Harry admits going to see Philip at work but says he's not going to say what he's writing about. Jane then shows Harry a photo of Claire and asks who she is. Harry says he'd like to call his lawyer.

Jack and Nikki arrive at Bruce's house, the man we saw being attacked in the final moments of the last episode. Bruce had a great house! Jane fills in Jack and Nikki that Bruce was the head of Thamesmead council, where Philip worked. Jane says the beating was even more savage this time. Jack notes the shoe prints look similar to the previous attack. Jack further explores the house and finds a bloody mark on a door. Kit finds a photo, it's of Philip, Bruce, Eva and Oliver. Kit suggests they should warn Eva and Oliver with the two other people in the photo now murdered. Jack looks through Bruce’s files and discovers a Thamesmead file from September 2013 is missing.

At Westminister, Jane warns Oliver he might be in danger. Oliver says Bruce gave him his break by making him the Housing Officer at Thamesmead Council. Oliver says he's not seen him for two years. Eva looks awkward.

In the present day, Claire tells her sister Harry has got cold feet about the article and Jane says to Eva she thinks one of the poor souls in Herron Point worked out what happened.

Claire goes to Harry's flat. She finds him on the floor dead. Nikki and Jack attend the scene. Jack finds a hammer behind the sofa. At the Lyell, Jack finds prints on the hammer. Kit finds a match for Colin!



Jane interviews Claire. Claire says she doesn’t know who the killer is. Jane says her fingerprints were found at the flat crime scene 10 years ago. She says she was living there, but wasn't in that flat. Nikki tells Jane they've got DNA from the green fibre found in Bruce’s teeth. DNA is a close match to Claire’s but it’s not hers, Nikki says it must be her mother or her sister. Yep, Claire’s sister Tina is the killer and we see her buying herself a new hammer. In the shop, she sees an interview with Oliver. Nick calls at Colin’s house. Colin says the hammer was stolen from his shed by McNeice. He says he was assaulted by his own hammer.

Claire explains her sister had read the drafts of the article she was doing with Harry and that's how she knew who to attack. She asks Claire to tell her what happened that night at Herron Point. We go back and see the sisters scared. Tina leaves the room apparently to sort the problem out.

In the present, Claire reveals Tina returned covered in blood and they left in the morning and never came back. She adds Tina took some cash from a dealer.

At Colin’s house, Nick spots a thank you card from Tina and Claire! Colin was their foster dad.

Jane asks Claire if she knows Colin. Back at Colin's, Meg reveals they fostered Tina and Claire at the same time as Colin was attacked. Meg heads outside in the garden for a cigarette and Tina suddenly arrives. "Why didn't you stop him?" Tina demands. "You knew what he did to Claire," she continues. "And Claire wasn’t the first was she?" And Tina strikes Meg. In the house, Colin pulls a gun out and points it at Nick. Colin moves to another room, looks outdoors, and from behind Tina attacks. We hear a gunshot and in the next scene we see Tina lying dead. Meg then staggers in and asks for an ambulance. She says she can't keep his secrets anymore. She goes to make a call and Colin shoots Nick in the shoulder. Nick heroically manages to kick Colin and he loses his gun. Colin gets the upper hand but then Meg strikes him on the head.

Poor Claire is obviously in bits over her sister. Back at the Lyell Maggie is on the piano. Poor Nick is there — surely they could give him some time off after being shot?! Jane ties up a loose end and says Katrina moved to Australia.