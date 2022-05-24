Silent Witness fans worried about Jack Hodgson's health after spotting subtle clue

Silent Witness is back with a brand new season and new cases to solve, but fans seem concerned about Jack Hodgson (David Caves) following multiple headache complaints.

Jack and Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) return for Silent Witness season 25 and we've also welcomed pathologist Sam Ryan (Amanda Burton) back for the first time since 2004. So it's a full house and lots going on, meaning some viewers didn't clock that Jack seemed to be struggling.

The first episode saw Sam Ryan summoning the Lyell team to help after the Heath Secretary was assassinated, but Nikki is unsure if she can trust her so there are already tensions between the two.

Amanda Burton returned as Professor Sam Ryan last night. (Image credit: BBC)

Throughout the course of the episode, Jack seemed bothered by a headache which at face value may seem like a minor ailment, but some fans on Twitter are worried that this points to a wider health problem.

With Jack being on our screens since season 16, he's been a major part of the Silent Witness universe which has led fans to worry that something could happen to him to add even more drama to the beloved BBC series.

Sharing their thoughts, fans have now questioned whether subtle references to Jack's headaches could point to "something more serious". Or is it simply a red herring?

Now then I must admit I'm a little concerned over our Jack's "Headaches" I hope it's not going to be something more serious........🤔#SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/AhYAHaQi64May 23, 2022 See more

Am I the only one watching worried that Jack having a headache and mentioning it twice means he will have something horribly wrong with him by the end of this series? #SilentWitnessMay 23, 2022 See more

Should we be worried about Jack’s headaches? #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25May 23, 2022 See more

I hope Jack isn't ill with his headaches etc 😔😔#SilentWitnessMay 23, 2022 See more

During episode one, Jack and Nikki reconnected after sharing a kiss in season 24, where they appeared to pick up where they'd left off. Together they spent the night in the hotel bar, drinking and listening to music.

By the time they decided to leave, they lingered in the corridor as Nikki brought up their kiss that had to abruptly end.

She said: "It feels about a million years ago now but... what happened in the taxi. After the flood. I was worried that... Did I overstep the mark? Only because, I kissed you, then you had to go."

It turns out that Jack felt the same way as she did, insisting it was "always bad timing" before deciding to follow Nikki into her hotel room where the two spent the night together.

With things hotting up between the duo, could Jack's headaches cause complications down the line? We'll have to wait and see...



Silent Witness continues on BBC1 on Tuesday, May 24 at 9 pm. Previous episodes are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.