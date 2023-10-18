Marie Antoinette season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Marie Antoinette season 2 is on its way, with Emilia Schüle returning as the last queen of France.

The first series of the lavish costume drama was a huge hit so it's no surprise we are heading back to the opulence of the French court.

Marie Antoinette is remembered by history as an extravagant, vain queen who apparently uttered the words "let them eat cake" when she heard her subjects couldn't afford to buy bread. However, Emilia, who plays the rebel queen, has said about the show. "We all know how it ends, but it’s a new take on her life".

Fans of the first series will recall that the drama largely paints Marie in a sympathetic light while also highlighting her naivety about the world; hardly surprising given she arrived at the French court aged just 14. Although throughout the first season, she is seen learning about the ways of the French court, she never seems to completely understand quite how devious her rivals can be.

Announcing that the show will be on the BBC again, Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisitions said: "Following the great success of series one, we are delighted to return to Versailles for the next entertaining chapter in the eventful life of the charismatic and captivating Marie Antoinette."

Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton) is also back as the king of France, Louis XVI.

Here's everything we know about the new eight-part series…

An official release date is still to be announced, but it looks like it will be 2024. It will be shown in the UK on the BBC and PBS in the US. Please note you can watch all the first series on BBC iPlayer (see our best BBC dramas guide for more shows to enjoy).

What’s the plot?

The young royal couple will be seen at the height of their power but the pair face a financial crisis. To make matters worse, Marie is embroiled in a dangerous scandal when she's wrongly accused of essentially stealing a diamond necklace. The Affair of the Diamond Necklace coupled with previous scandals and gossip, plus the attacks by Provence and Chartres, threaten to bring the monarchy down as revolt stirs in France.

Cast

Marie with Louis (Image credit: BBC)

Emilia Schüle is back as Marie alongside Louis Cunningham as king of France, Louis XVI. Also expected back is Call the Midwife and The Bay star Jack Archer as Louis' brother Provence.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but here's the series one trailer so you have an idea what to expect if you've not seen it...