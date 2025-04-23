Marie Antoinette season 2 finally gets BBC release date after over two-year wait for fans

Marie Antoinette season 2 will begin on BBC Two in May, the BBC has finally revealed.

It's felt an age since the first series, which tells the extraordinary story of the young French queen, but the broadcaster has at last officially announced that the eight-part new series will begin on Thursday, May 8, on BBC Two at 9.00 pm.

What's next for Marie and Louis? (Image credit: BBC)

Although the episodes will go out weekly, fans will be able to binge-watch them as it will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer. The first series proved controversial for some as it presented Marie largely in a positive light as she was dispatched from Austria, aged just 14, to France to marry the awkward future King Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham).

Marie (Emilia Schüle) found the French court packed with enemies, and she will once again be in danger in season 2.

Can Marie evade her many enemies at court? (Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the new series, the makers say: "At the height of their power, while Marie Antoinette and Louis face an unprecedented financial crisis, the incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stir up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences are looming with the infamous Affair of the Diamond Necklace incident."

The Affair of the Diamond Necklace, coupled with previous scandals and gossip, plus the attacks by Provence and Chartres, threatens to bring the monarchy down as revolt stirs in France.

Obviously, everyone knows that things don't end well for the couple. In September 1792, the monarchy was abolished and France was declared a republic. Louis was found guilty of treason and executed on January 21, 1793. Marie was also executed by guillotine the same year.

Talking about landing series 2 for the BBC, Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisitions, said: "Following the great success of series one, we are delighted to return to Versailles for the next entertaining chapter in the eventful life of the charismatic and captivating Marie Antoinette."

Marie Antoinette season 2 begins on Thursday, May 8, on BBC Two at 9.00 pm.