Marie Antoinette's Freya Mavor teases playing con artist Jeanne La Motte — and what happened to the real Jeanne
Freya Mavor on playing the real-life schemer who helped bring down the French monarchy
At the heart of Marie Antoinette season 2 is con artist Jeanne La Motte, who plots to steal the world's most expensive diamond necklace.
The real-life incident, named The Affair of the Diamond Necklace, sees ruthless Jean (played by Skins and Industry star Freya Mavor), plan to steal the jewells — estimated to be worth £13 million in today's money — and blame the theft on the queen (Emilia Schüle), who is famed for her extravagant lifestyle.
It helped to destroy Marie's reputation and played a part in her eventual execution. Here, Freya Mavor talks about Jean, including her motives and how she felt about joining such a big period drama. Plus we find out what happened to the real Jean...
What can you tell us about your character Jeanne La Motte?
Freya Mavor: "Jeanne is very much someone who is outside of Versailles who is scheming how to make her way inside that circle and to be able to have control and influence there. She is a total fantasist. She’s come from an intensely brutal, poor and traumatic background which has made her incredibly decisive and ruthless.
"She will perform, lie and manipulate to get herself where she wants to be. The absolute audacity and her being a woman at that time and doing what she did with literally no remorse or care about what anyone thought is quite astonishing."
Is there anything you admire about her?
Freya: "It's just the smarts she had to actually construct that whole plan and play everyone like a chess board. I’d like the viewers to feel quite impressed by the smarts of the woman."
How did you feel about joining the series?
Freya: "It was a bit intimidating coming into something that was already very established but it was nice because it already felt like a big family and everyone very quickly put me at ease. Coming in with this intrigue and playing this character who is such a wildcard was deeply thrilling."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
What happened to the real Jeanne La Motte?
Jeanne was eventually caught and put on trial. She was found guilty, but a lot of the public still sympathised with her and blamed Marie. She was whipped, branded and sent to the Bastille.
She then was sent to a different prison, which she amazingly managed to escape from dressed as a man and fled to England, where she wrote her memoirs. These also blamed Marie for the diamond necklace theft.
Unfortunately, Jeanne tragically died aged just 35 after jumping out of a window to escape debt collectors. She is buried in Lambeth, London.
Marie Antoinette season 2 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. In the US it's available via PBS. Check out our best BBC dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.