Christmas Carole — release date, cast, plot, interviews and all about the festive movie

In Christmas Carole on Sky Max, Suranne Jones will play the Scrooge-like businesswoman who needs to mend her ways.

Christmas Carole sees top British star Suranne Jones putting another unusual spin on Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol (opens in new tab) for this new festive movie on Sky Max. Suranne plays Carole Mackay, the darling of the British business world who's made a fortune selling festive gifts online. Nicknamed 'Christmas Carole' by everyone, she's never really discovered the true meaning of Christmas, as she's not a kind, considerate or particularly nice person. That's all about to change one Christmas Eve...

Here's everything we know so far about the Sky Original comedy Christmas Carole coming to Sky Max in December 2022...

It was revealed at a recent Sky 'Up Next' event, during a discussion between Suranne Jones and Claudia Winkleman (see below) that Sky Max would showing Christmas Carole on Sunday December 19 2022. We'll of course update when we hear the film's US and international air dates.

Christmas Carole plot

Christmas Carole follows the hectic life of Carole Mackay (Suranna Jones), a wealthy businesswoman who is very outspoken and dislikable. She has an online business selling festive goods which has propelled her into earning a fortune, and given her the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’. But success hasn't made Carole a pleasant person. In fact, it’s made her worse. Carole has become a monumentally mean person. She's very Scrooge-like, and just like Ebeneezer, she doesn’t love Christmas at all, even though it's made her a fortune. On Christmas Eve, however, Carole’s past, present and future collide as she's visited by some familiar Christmas spirits (TV national treasures), who will try to help her discover the true spirit of Christmas.

Christmas Carole cast — Suranne Jones on playing Carole Mackay

At a recent Sky 'Up Next' event in London in May 2022, Suranne Jones revealed plenty about Christmas Carole. Suranne was sitting next to a Christmas tree as she told us: "I was filming Gentleman Jack and told myself that the next thing I wanted to do was a Christmas film. It's a big thing actors want to tick off their to-do list. So my agent was talking to Sky and they came up with the Christmas Carole script. So I'm the Scrooge character, there's the ghosts and everything that A Christmas Carol has. There's also a Tiny Tim of sorts! And our ghosts are like TV National Treasures of the past, present and future. It's funny and it's going to be brilliant fun to do."

"I'm playing Carole who hates Christmas. She's a grumpy sod, so very much like the Scrooge character! She'll have great hair and make-up, plus costumes! We're filmign over the sunny, even though it's Christmas, so that's going to be odd!"

Suranne Jones first made her name playing Karen McDonald in Coronation Street before starring in a number of top British dramas including Vigil and Gentleman Jack. Christmas Carole is her first festive drama.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Who else is starring in Christmas Carole?

Suranne Jones so far is the only announced actor in Christmas Carole. So there are the ghosts, Cratchits and everyone else still to cast. We'll update here with all the Christmas Carole news as we learn more.

For now, we'd love to speculate on the National TV treasures playing the three spirits who visit Carole. Our guess — Dame Judi Dench, Michael Paling and Simon Cowell as the Grim Reaper type one at the end!

A Christmas Number One

Robin Robin on Netflix

Single All The Way on Netflix

The Last Train To Christmas

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After