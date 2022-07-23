Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — voice cast, first looks and all about the musical animation

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix is an animated retelling of the definitive Christmas story by Charles Dickens. With The Pembrokeshire Murders and Hollywood actor Luke Evans voicing the legendary miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who has just one Christmas Eve left to redeem himself, the musical also features Olivia Colman as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit. This movie also includes re-imagined songs from the original musical,Scrooge! written by Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer Leslie Bricusse.

There’s no definite release date for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, which will premiere on Netflix, but unsurprisingly will believe it will probably launch in December 2022.

What happens in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix?

This musical animation follows the novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens (opens in new tab), but like most adaptations there are bound to be deviations. It tells the story of mean and miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge. He hates the sentimentality of Christmas and is cruel to his workers, including his underpaid clerk Bob Cratchit, and those around him. But on Christmas Eve he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas past, present and future in the hope that he will learn the error of his ways.

First Look at the Crachits! Scrooge: A Christmas Carol follows the Charles DIckens with songs from the famous musical. (Image credit: Netflix)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol voice cast — Luke Evans as Ebenezer Scrooge

Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans is lending his voice to curmudgeonly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge. Luke is a major Hollywood film star who's appeared in The Fast and Furious movies and played Gaston in the 2017 musical film Beauty and the Beast. He’s also starred in Nine Perfect Strangers, The Hobbit films, ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, BBC One drama The Great Train Robbery plus The Alienist and Crossing Swords. In 2011 he played Aramis in The Three Musketeers.

Luke Evans is the voice of Ebeneezer Scrooge. (Image credit: Getty)

Olivia Colman voices Past, the spirit of Christmas gone by

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is voicing Past, the spirit of Christmas gone by. She has a hugely impressive acting CV and won an Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. She’s also starred in The Lost Daughter, Broadchurch, The Crown, Les Miserables, Fleabag, Landscapers and The Father among many other projects and will play Miss Havisham in the upcoming Great Expectations.

Olivia Colman voices one of the spirits who visits Scrooge. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Who else is part of the voice cast in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?

Jonathan Pryce voices Jacob Marley while Chernobyl and The Lost Daughter actress Jessie Buckley voices Isabel Fezziwig and Johnny Flynn (Ripley and Stardust) is Bob Cratchit.

Fra Fee (Hawkeye) voices Harry Huffam, Giles Terera (The Current War) is Tom Jenkins, newcomer Trevor Dion Nicholas is Present and James Cosmo (His Dark Materials, Persuasion and The Bay) is Mr Fezziwig.

Behind the scenes on Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is directed by: Stephen Donnelly (Lost in Oz) and its Producers are Ralph Kamp p.g.a., Leslie Bricusse and Andrew Pearce, with Co-Producers Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp. Music & Lyrics are by two-time Academy Award® and Grammy award-winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, with his songs arranged, produced & an original Score by Jeremy Holland-Smith.

Director Stephen Donnelly says: “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before.

"There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

Is there a trailer for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol?

All about Scrooge! the 1970 movie musical and its songs

Albert Finney in the 1970 musical movie Scrooge! (Image credit: Alamy)

In 1970 Leslie Bricusse made the musical movie Scrooge! of the classic story with Albert Finney in the main role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Alec Guinness played Jacob Marley’s ghost while Edith Evans was the Ghost of Christmas Past and Kenneth More was the Ghost of Christmas Present. The movie included songs written by Bricusse including Thank You Very Much sung by Anton Rogers, A Christmas Carol, A Better Life, Father Christmas and I Hate People. Take a look at the movie's trailer below...