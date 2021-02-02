How to watch ITV's real-life crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders online anywhere in the world

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a real-life crime drama which has been a huge hit on ITV.

There is no shortage of true-crime dramas on TV these days, but this latest offering from ITV is certainly one to remember. Here's how to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders online anywhere in the world.

This addictive three-part crime series, already screened on ITV, sees Luke Evans as real-life detective DCS Steve Wilkins of the Dyfed-Powys Police force, who risked his reputation by reopening two unsolved double murder cases from the 1980s.

But in a completely bizarre twist, the killer’s downfall was partly due to his appearance on classic ITV game show Bullseye.

Luke Evans as DCS Steve Wilkins, alongside co-star Alexandria Riley who plays DI Ella Richards (Picture: WARREN ORCHARD) (Image credit: WARREN ORCHARD)

Adapted from the true-crime book Catching The Bullseye Killer, this series reveals the evidence used to eventually convict Cooper of the killings.

As well as Luke Evans as DCS Steve Wilkins, the drama stars Keith Allen as killer John Cooper.

Other cast includes Alexandria Riley who plays DI Ella Richards and David Fynn as an ITV news reporter who plays a part in the investigation. Caroline Berry also stars as Cooper’s wife, Patricia.

How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders online in the UK for free

The Pembrokeshire Murders was screened on ITV. You can watch all the episodes right now online via the ITV Hub.

How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders in the US

The Pembrokeshire Murders is available on BritBox in America.

How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders in Australia

Sadly, here are also no current plans to show the The Pembrokeshire Murders in Australia.