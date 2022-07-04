The Santa Clause — cast, plot and everything we know

The Santa Clause movie of 1994 is becoming a Disney Plus TV series in 2022, with Tim Allen again starring.

The Santa Clause has now become a spin-off series on Disney Plus which picks up where the movie franchise left off.

Fans of the 1994 movie and its sequels will be delighted to see Tim Allen reprise his role of Scott Calvin, an ordinary man who was forced to step into Santa’s shoes to save Christmas. But now Scott has realised he is rapidly approaching retirement and must find a worthy successor.

So here’s everything you need to know about the new Disney Plus series The Santa Clause season 1…

No release date yet for The Santa Clause series has been announced yet by Disney Plus but we’re guessing we’ll be able to catch up with Scott, Mrs Claus and the family just before Christmas time in 2022. Keep checking this page and we’ll keep you posted.

Is there a trailer The Santa Clause series?

No trailer for The Santa Clause is available yet, but we’ll let you know when one is released. We can’t wait to see how the Clauses have fared since we last saw them. In the meantime here's a look at Tim Allen in the 1994 movie...

The Santa Clause series plot

The Santa Clause telly series joins Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) as he is about to reach his 65th birthday. His Santa duties are finally taking their toll on him and he’s not as efficient as he once was. Plus, he feels his family could benefit from life outside the North Pole, especially his daughter Sandra (played by Tim Allen’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick) who is lonely with no other humans for company.

However, with his elves, the world’s children and Christmas depending on him, he must make sure he chooses the right successor for the role before he can prepare his family for their next adventure.

The Santa Clause season 1 cast — Tim Allen as Scott Calvin.

Tim Allen played the role of Scott Calvin in the original 1994 movie of The Santa Clause and its sequels. He’s also the voice of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. Tim has also starred in Home Improvement, Last Man Standing, Wild Hogs and Big Trouble.

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin in the 1994 movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs Claus

Elizabeth Mitchell played the role of Carol/Mrs Claus in the movie sequels The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus. She’s also starred in the hit TV series Lost, ER, V, Once Upon a Time, Outer Banks and First Kill.

Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs Claus in The Santa Clause 2. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in The Santa Clause season 1?

Tim Allen’s daughter Elizabeth Allen is playing Scott’s daughter Sandra. Designated Survivor star Kal Penn will play ambitious Simon Choksi who visits the North Pole while Rupali Redd is playing his daughter. The Gilded Age star Matilda Lawler is Santa’s chief of staff, Betty. Austin Kane (Lethal Weapon) is Cal Calvin, Scott and Carol’s eldest son, while Devin Bright (The Unicorn) is Santa’s right-hand elf Noel.

More about the original movies

Original movie The Santa Clause was a huge hit in 1994 and has become a Christmas favorite on TV around the world. In the film, Tim Allen is divorced father Scott Calvin, who is desperate for his son Charlie to keep believing in Santa.

One night Scott accidentally kills Santa and, as instructed to in a letter Santa left behind, he puts on his red suit. But what he doesn’t realise is he’s now duty bound to carry out Santa’s duties and deliver the presents around the world. The film spawned two sequels The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus.