A 'Sex and the City' sequel is coming to HBO Max as 'And Just Like That ...'

From left, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon (seen here with Kim Cattrall in a Season 3 promo) will star in "And Just Like That ..." on HBO Max — a follow-up to "Sex And The City."

HBO Max today announced that it's ordered 10 half-hour episodes of And Just Like That ... — a new series that follows up on Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte some 20 years after Sex And the City became a staple of, well, pretty much everyone.

The series will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, of course, who along with Kim Cattrall as Samantha became iconic figures as successful women in New York City in the late 1990s and into the 2000s.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content of HBO Max, said in a press release.

The new series will be executive produced by Michael Patrick King. The original Sex And The City series as well as And Just Like That ... are based on the book by Candice Bushnell, with the original series created by Darren Star.

Here's the official line from HBO Max:

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

HBO Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia that comprises all the content from the legacy HBO service, including the original Sex And The City series.

HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, iOS and Android smartphones, smart TVs, and on the web. In addition to HBO content, HBO Max also is home to the greater WarnerMedia stable, including the Turner family of networks (think TNT, TBS, TCM and more), the D.C. Universe, Studio Ghibli, and more.

HBO Max also will https://www.whattowatch.com/news/warner-bros-will-send-its-entire-2021-film-slate-to-hbo-max as they're simultaneously released in theaters.