'The Gilded Age' will be back for a second season

HBO has confirmed The Gilded Age will be back for a second series.

Although we're just a few episodes into the first series, HBO revealed on Feb. 14 that the American period drama will be returning for another season.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President for HBO Programming, said: “Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Erin Underhill, President at Universal Television, also commented: "The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters. The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

If you're unfamiliar with the show, The Gilded Age is a new show from Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey. Similar to how Downton revolves around British high society, The Gilded Age centers on the movers and shakers from the titular historical period in the 1880s.

The period drama follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), an orphan who finds herself at the heart of a social war between one of her aunts (Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon)) and their rich neighbors, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon).

In other exciting period drama news, we have just seen a brand new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly-anticipated second Downton movie. Netflix has also released the official teaser for Bridgerton season 2, and it looks like there's plenty more scandal lined up for the next series!

The Gilded Age continues on Mondays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max in the US and on Tuesdays at 9 pm GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.