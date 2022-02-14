The 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer has finally arrived — and it was worth the wait

Bridgerton season 2 is right around the corner, and Netflix has released the trailer for the return of the highly-anticipated period drama.

We know that the new series will arrive on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, and now fans have finally got a sneak peek of what to expect when it arrives on Netflix next month.

Lady Whistledown, whose voice is provided by Julie Andrews, introduces the trailer by saying "Dear reader, did you miss me?" before going on to tease that she's been "honing her skills" as the town around her is trying to figure out her true identity.

Of course, we as an audience know that it's Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) who is behind the pseudonym and has been playing the role of Lady Whistledown via her society papers, gossiping about the lives of those around her. But none of the characters know this information... not yet, anyway.

It looks like she's just getting started as well, as there'll be plenty more drama for her to uncover as we follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. While Daphne (Pheobe Dynevor) will star in season 2, it's her brother who will take center stage this time around.

We're also missing the Duke of Hastings in this series, with Netflix confirming Regé-Jean Page would not be reprising his role following Simon and Daphne's marriage in season 1. But although their love life will not be explored further, it's clear we have plenty more romance and steaminess to follow in season 2.

The trailer doesn't give too much away though, so we'll have to wait and see what's in store for our favorite characters when it arrives next month. We will also have to wait and see whether or not Penelope will be able to conceal the fact she's been Lady Whistledown this entire time.

As well as this, we do know that there'll be some developments for Penelope as star Nicola Coughlan teased a 'steamy' romance for her character. We can't wait!

Bridgerton season 1 is available on-demand via Netflix. The second season will arrive on Friday, Mar. 25.