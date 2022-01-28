'Bridgerton' season 2 star Nicola Coughlan teases 'steamy' romance for Penelope

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix in March, and it seems we'll be getting some steamier scenes between two fan favorites.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown), revealed to Elle that her character will be getting more time with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) this season.

In Bridgerton season 1, it was revealed that Penelope had feelings for the third eldest Bridgerton child, who was once engaged to Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), a distant cousin of the Featheringtons.

But when Lady Whistledown's report came out and stated that Marina was pregnant and had been since before she arrived, it caused a scandal and the engagement was called off, leaving Colin available for Penelope.

When asked about their on-screen romance, Nicola said: "Oh yes, it's going to happen! We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, 'Wouldn't it be funny if we did this when we do it?'"

She added: "Now it's not funny anymore! Everyone's like, 'You're going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!'"

We know that Bridgerton season 2 will mostly follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he wishes to find a suitable wife, but it seems we'll be seeing more about Penelope's life too, especially after the dramatic reveal at the end of season 1.

Before the credits rolled, we learned that Penelope was Lady Whistledown all along, a Gossip Girl-style character who wrote Society Papers which revealed some of the secrets within people's personal lives.

Though narrated by Julie Andrews in the series, her true identity was revealed to be the youngest Featherington daughter.

Season 2 will give us a deeper look into the lives of those in the local community, and we can expect plenty of drama, romance, betrayal, and steamy moments if the first installment is anything to go by.

Bridgerton season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.