How to watch 'The Gilded Age' online anywhere in the world.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is set to indulge us all with a brand new period drama. The Gilded Age won't be taking us back to England, though; this time, we'll be heading to the United States for drama from the titular period of prosperity.

Set in and around New York during the 1880s, this new drama explores the lives of some of the members of American high society. Beginning in 1882, the story sees young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) thrust into a social war between Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), one of her wealthy aunties, and Agnes' neighbors, George and Bertha Russell.

The Gilded Age premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Jan. 24 with a feature-length 80-minute premiere episode.

How to watch 'The Gilded Age' in the UK

The Gilded Age will start airing on in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 9 pm.

The nine-part series will also be available to stream on NOW.