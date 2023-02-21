My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: release date, cast and everything we know

What started as a feel-good movie about a giant Greek family has turned into a beloved franchise and one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is coming this year, and it was written and directed by star Nia Vardalos.

"The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise," Vardalos said in a press release. She continued, "We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free."

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman served as producers. “It’s thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award-nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for 21 years,” Wilson said. “I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

Here’s everything we know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is coming to theaters worldwide on September 8, 2023.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 cast

Nia Vardalos not only wrote the script and directed the movie, but she also returns to star in it. She'll be joined by many members of the original cast and the sequel. This will be the first movie without Portokalos patriarch Gus, as actor Michael Constantine passed away in 2021. It's also unclear whether or not Lainie Kazan will return to play matriarch Maria in the third film.

Here are the other stars of the film.

Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos

John Corbett (Sex and the City) as Ian Miller

Louis Mandylor (CSI: Miami) as Nick Portokalos

Elena Kampouris (Jupiter’s Legacy) as Paris Miller

Maria Vacratsis (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Thiea Freida

Andrea Martin (Evil) as Thiea Voula

Elias Kacavas (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Aristotle

Gia Carides (Big Little Lies) as Nikki

Joey Fatone (Impractical Jokers: The Movie) as Angelo

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 plot

There’s not much known about the third movie in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise other than it is the continuation of the story that started when Vardalos’ Toula and Corbett’s Ian fell in love and continued in the second movie with the addition of their daughter, Paris.

Once we have more information, we’ll add it in here.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for the movie just yet, but as soon as one is available, we’ll have it for you here.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 director

We already knew that Nia Vardalos was a talented actor and writer, but now she’s stepping behind the camera and pulling triple duty for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. She’s previously directed I Hate Valentine’s Day, which she also wrote.