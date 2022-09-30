How to watch Hocus Pocus 2: where to stream the long-awaited sequel

Here's how to watch the Sanderson sisters as they're back in action for Hocus Pocus 2.

Want to watch Hocus Pocus 2? Here's where you need to go.

Hocus Pocus has become a go-to Halloween movie for fans all around the world. Almost 30 years on from the release of the original movie, we've gotten a bewitching sequel to follow up the franchise with Hocus Pocus 2.

The movie sees the Sanderson sisters— once again played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy— returning to cause more chaos as All Hallow's Eve looms large over the town of Salem, Massachusetts.

In the new sequel, a new group of girls lights the Black Flame Candle, inadvertently summoning up the Sandersons who are out for revenge for the execution all over again. Now, it's up to those same new teens to put a stop to the witches' plans before midnight on Halloween night.

Here's where you need to go to watch Hocus Pocus 2.

How to watch Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus was first announced back in May 2021, so we've had a long wait on our hands. As of September 30, Hocus Pocus 2 is now available to stream exclusively in one place: Disney Plus.

If you're not already signed up, a standalone Disney Plus subscription costs just $7.99 / £7.99 a month. You can save a decent amount of cash by opting for the annual package which will run you $79.99 / £79.90 a year. Along with Hocus Pocus 2, Disney Plus is home to a whole host of other shows and exclusives, including everything on offer from the House of Mouse, National Geographic, and a whole lot more from the likes of Pixar, Marvel and the Star Wars universe.

Come December 8, new customers in the US will be able to sign up for an ad-supported, whilst the monthly fee for the ad-free option will jump up to $10.99, with the ad-free plan expected to arrive elsewhere in 2023.

Those in the States also have the option of signing up for the Disney Bundle, which nets you Disney Plus and plenty of sporting content from ESPN Plus and a basic, ad-supported Hulu plan all for just $13.99 a month (though this will also jump to $14.99 once the price hike lands).