RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8: release date, trailer, cast, judges and everything we know about the series

Viewers, "start your engines." It’s time for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8, and in addition to new contestants and a new crop of guest-star judges, this season will actually crown two winners in an interesting new twist. Eliminated contestants get a chance to compete for Queen of the Fame Games, which comes with a $50,000 prize.

Here’s what else you can look forward to in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8.

The new season kicks off with two episodes on Friday, May 12 on Paramount Plus in the US. In the UK, the new season becomes available on Wow Presents Plus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 trailer

It looks like fans are in for a treat this season. Check out the trailer below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the season:



"On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8, 12 fan-favorite queens are back to compete for a spot in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ and a cash prize of $200,000. This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000.

"Each week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked and online, the eliminated queens will showcase their runway looks and appeal for fan votes. Ultimately, the Drag Race audience will decide who becomes the ‘Queen of the Fame Games.’ New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus."

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 contestants

Here’s are all the returning contestants hoping to be crowned this season’s winner (s):

Image 1 of 12 Heidi N Closet (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Naysha Lopez (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Jessica Wild (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Monica Beverly Hillz (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Jaymes Mansfield (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) LaLa Ri (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Mrs. Kasha Davis (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Darienne Lake (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Alexis Michelle (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Kahanna Montrese (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Jimbo (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus) Kandy Muse (Image credit: World of Wonder/Paramount Plus)

Alexis Michelle (season 9)

Darienne Lake (season 6)

Heidi N Closet (season 12)

Jaymes Mansfield (season 9)

Jessica Wild (season 2)

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1)

Kahanna Montrese (season 11)

Kandy Muse (season 13)

LaLa Ri (season 13)

Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5)

Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7)

Naysha Lopez (season 8)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 judges

Returning to the show of course as host and judge is 12-time Emmy winner RuPaul, who became a darling of the Emmys winning for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!. Additionally, RuPaul recently hosted the game show Lingo.

Joining RuPaul as the other main judges this season are Michelle Visage (The Most Popular Girls in School), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye), Ross Mathews (The Book of Queer) and TS Madison (Bros). By the way, check out the star-studded list of talent on board as guest judges this season:

Maude Apatow

Brandon Boyd

Zooey Deschanel

Thom Filicia

Javicia Leslie

Idina Menzel

Ego Nwodim

Matt Rogers

Adam Shankman

JoJo Siwa

Robin Thede

Bowen Yan

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 airs exclusively in the US on Paramount Plus. Those hoping to watch the competition as it unfolds need a subscription to the platform. Currently, Paramount Plus offers a few different subscription options.