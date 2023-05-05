RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8: release date, trailer, cast, judges and everything we know about the series
The hit competition is back with a new twist.
Viewers, "start your engines." It’s time for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8, and in addition to new contestants and a new crop of guest-star judges, this season will actually crown two winners in an interesting new twist. Eliminated contestants get a chance to compete for Queen of the Fame Games, which comes with a $50,000 prize.
Here’s what else you can look forward to in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 release date
The new season kicks off with two episodes on Friday, May 12 on Paramount Plus in the US. In the UK, the new season becomes available on Wow Presents Plus.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 trailer
It looks like fans are in for a treat this season. Check out the trailer below.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 premise
Here is the official synopsis for the season:
"On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8, 12 fan-favorite queens are back to compete for a spot in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ and a cash prize of $200,000. This season also introduces a second way to win in the first-ever Fame Games, where eliminated queens vie for a prize of $50,000.
"Each week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked and online, the eliminated queens will showcase their runway looks and appeal for fan votes. Ultimately, the Drag Race audience will decide who becomes the ‘Queen of the Fame Games.’ New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus."
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 contestants
Here’s are all the returning contestants hoping to be crowned this season’s winner (s):
- Alexis Michelle (season 9)
- Darienne Lake (season 6)
- Heidi N Closet (season 12)
- Jaymes Mansfield (season 9)
- Jessica Wild (season 2)
- Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World season 1)
- Kahanna Montrese (season 11)
- Kandy Muse (season 13)
- LaLa Ri (season 13)
- Monica Beverly Hillz (season 5)
- Mrs. Kasha Davis (season 7)
- Naysha Lopez (season 8)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 judges
Returning to the show of course as host and judge is 12-time Emmy winner RuPaul, who became a darling of the Emmys winning for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!. Additionally, RuPaul recently hosted the game show Lingo.
Joining RuPaul as the other main judges this season are Michelle Visage (The Most Popular Girls in School), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye), Ross Mathews (The Book of Queer) and TS Madison (Bros). By the way, check out the star-studded list of talent on board as guest judges this season:
- Maude Apatow
- Brandon Boyd
- Zooey Deschanel
- Thom Filicia
- Javicia Leslie
- Idina Menzel
- Ego Nwodim
- Matt Rogers
- Adam Shankman
- JoJo Siwa
- Robin Thede
- Bowen Yan
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 airs exclusively in the US on Paramount Plus. Those hoping to watch the competition as it unfolds need a subscription to the platform. Currently, Paramount Plus offers a few different subscription options.
It looks like UK fans of the series can watch episodes on Wow Presents Plus (opens in new tab).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Ian MacEwan
By Tom Bedford
By Sean Marland