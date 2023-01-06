RuPaul's Drag Race season 15: release date, competing queens and everything we know
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is making the move to a brand new network.
Can we get an amen up in here? RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is upon us with a brand new home network, the most queens ever competing and the highest cash prize in franchise history.
Like the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 and RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World before them (Kylie Sonique Love and Blu Hydrangea, respectively), competing queens will wig it up, tuck it back and lip sync for their lives, all for the chance to be crowned "America’s Next Drag Superstar." But that's not all: the 16 performers, the largest of any Drag Race season, will also win a hefty cash prize of $200,000, the highest in any regular season, to celebrate the show hitting its 200th episode this season.
So who's performing, who's judging and will The Snatch Game hopefully be better than season 14? Here's everything you need to know.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 release date
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premieres on Friday, January 6, at 8pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. While previous Drag Race seasons have aired on VH1, season 15 is moving to MTV and airs with a commercial-free premiere episode and a limited-commercial second episode.
The move to MTV is part of a larger global expansion, which will see three upcoming new international editions of Drag Race — Brazil, Germany and Mexico — airing on MTV as well as Paramount Plus in their respective countries.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 cast
Another first for the show, season 15 features Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants in the duo Sugar and Spice, hailing from Los Angeles. Let's meet them and the rest of the 16 drag queens competing for the crown this season:
Name: Amethyst
Instagram: @thatssoamethyst (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @thatssoamethyst (opens in new tab)
Hometown: West Hartford, Conn.
Name: Anetra
Instagram: @Iamanetra (opens in new tab)
Twitter: @iamanetra (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Las Vegas
Name: Aura Mayari
Instagram: @auramayari (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @auramayari (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Name: Irene Dubois
Instagram: @irenethealien (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @irene_the_alien (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Seattle
Name: Jax
Instagram: @getjaxed (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @getjaxed (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
Name: Loosey LaDuca
Instagram: @looseyladuca (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @looseyladuca (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Ansonia, Conn.
Name: Luxx Noir London
Instagram: @luxxnoirlondon (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @luxxnoirlondon (opens in new tab)
Hometown: East Orange, N.J.
Name: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx
Instagram: @foxxy_doll (opens in new tab)
Twitter: @foxxy_doll (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Miami
Name: Marcia Marcia Marcia
Instagram: @marciax3nyc (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @marciax3nyc (opens in new tab)
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Name: Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks (opens in new tab)
Twitter: @MistressIBrooks (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Houston
Name: Princess Poppy
Instagram: @poppyprincesspoppy (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @poppyprincesspoppy (opens in new tab)
Hometown: San Francisco
Name: Robin Fierce
Instagram: @therobinfierce (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @therobinfierce (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Hartford, Conn.
Name: Salina EsTitties
Instagram: @estitties (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @estitties (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Name: Sasha Colby
Instagram: @sashacolby (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @sashacolby (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Name: Sugar
Instagram: @sugarsworld (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @sugarandspice (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Name: Spice
Instagram: @callmespice (opens in new tab)
TikTok: @sugarandspice (opens in new tab)
Hometown: Los Angeles
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 judges
Our titular queen RuPaul is back yet again as the show's host and head judge for Drag Race season 15, accompanied by returning regular panelists Michelle Visage, style guru Carson Kressley and comedian Ross Matthews.
Joining the usual foursome this season is trailblazing trans actress Ts Madison (Zola, Bros), who has been upped to a full-time member of the judging panel after having previously appeared on the show as a recurring guest judge.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 celebrity guest judges
Grammy-winning superstar Ariana Grande is kicking the season off as the celebrity guest judge for the two-episode season premiere on January 6.
Joining the "Dangerous Woman" songstress as guest judges this season are fellow famous folks including comedian Ali Wong, Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner, Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe and more. Here's the full celebrity line-up:
- Ali Wong
- Amandla Stenberg
- Ariana Grande
- Harvey Guillén
- Hayley Kiyoko
- Janelle Monáe
- Julia Garner
- Maren Morris
- Megan Stalter
- Orville Peck
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 trailer
Watch the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 right here to get a preview of all the drama to come:
How to watch Drag Race season 15
If you don't have MTV as part of your cable package, you don't have to miss a minute of "full-throttle fierceness." You can stream the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race on Sling TV Blue with the Comedy Extra Pack.
A Sling Blue subscription is currently priced at $40 per month and includes channels like Bravo, TLC, HGTV, USA, A&E and more, and the addition of the Comedy Extra Pack (which includes MTV, as well as nine other channels) is a supplemental $6 per month.
MTV is also available as a channel on live TV streaming services FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
