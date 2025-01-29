The Challenge All Stars: Rivals — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series
What lies in store for the 26 competitors?
Another installment of The Challenge is here as it's time for The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. The brand-new season of the hit MTV series comes on the heels of the epic The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, and sees a new twist of sorts for fans. In this installment, challengers will have to shockingly work with one of their biggest rivals if they hope to claim the cash prize.
Here's everything we know about The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals release date
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals debuts on Wednesday, January 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV. Here is a synopsis of the premiere episode titled "All Stars: A Star Studded Ar-Rival":
"Twenty-six All Star competitors are paired up with their greatest enemy from seasons past. As bad blood resurfaces for some, the Rivals quickly learn that to win their share of the $300,000 grand prize, they must be able to work together to survive."
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals airs live exclusively on MTV. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV. Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app.
The season is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, joining the previous installments of the series. However, as of publication, we don’t know when that will happen. Additionally, we also anticipate it will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK, but again, we don’t have a specific release date.
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premise
Here is a synopsis of the season:
"In an All Stars first, twenty-six nostalgic power players and redemption seekers of The Challenge must pair up with their biggest Rivals. Will they learn to work together to become champions, or will they let their pasts drag them into the Jungle?"
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals cast
Check out the challengers and their pairings below:
Adam & Steve
Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win)
Steve Meinke (3 Challenges)
Amber & Fessy
Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win)
Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges)
Aneesa & Ashley M.
Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges)
Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins)
Ashley K. & Dario
Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win)
Dario Medrano (4 Challenges)
Big T & Corey
Big T (5 Challenges)
Corey Lay (2 Challenges)
Beth & Jonna
Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges)
Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins)
Da’Vonne & Shane
Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges)
Shane Landrum (7 Challenges)
Devin & Leroy
Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win)
Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges)
Frank & Sam
Frank Fox (3 Challenges, 1 Win)
Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win)
Katie & Veronica
Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win)
Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins)
KellyAnne & Sylvia
KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges)
Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges)
Melissa & Nicole
Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges)
Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges)
Nany & Turbo
Nany González (12 Challenges)
Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win)
The Challenge All Stars: Rivals trailer
Check out the trailer for The Challenge All Stars: Rivals below.
