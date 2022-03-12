The Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was 'worst ever,' fans say

The fan-favorite Snatch Game is usually a high-point of a RuPaul's Drag Race season, an opportunity for the competing queens to show off their imitation and acting skills, pop culture savviness — celebrity impersonations have ranged from Mae West to Michael Jackson to Mary Queen of Scots — and quick, clever thinking, along with their usual fashion and makeup acumen.

For all of those reasons, it's also one of the most high-pressure challenges for Drag Race competitors. A Snatch Game win has historically proven to be a key marker of that season's overall winner — only four contestants have ever won a season of RuPaul's Drag Race after placing in the bottom for their Snatch Game performance. Of the 17 seasons that have featured the celebrity impersonation challenge, 11 have been won by a queen who placed in the top three during their Snatch Game.

That daunting difficulty was never more apparent than during the veritable dumpster fire that was season 14's Snatch Game, which aired in the March 11 episode.

"This episode is called 'Who killed Snatch Game?'" RuPaul joked during judgment. Though there was potential with impersonations of colorful characters like Ozzy Osbourne, William Shakespeare and Gwyneth Paltrow, the jokes were few and far between, save for Snatch Game winner DeJa Skye and her spirited portrayal of "Yeah!" rapper Lil Jon. "It was the good one," judge Michelle Visage told Skye, "one" being the operative word.

"I'm kind of speechless with this Snatch Game," Visage continued during the queens' critiques. "I don't know where everyone went. I'm not here to shame, I'm here to investigate what happened."

"These queens are so much better than the performances they gave. That's the real tragedy," RuPaul declared during the judges' deliberations. Their punishment for such a poor Snatch Game showing? Aside from DeJa Skye, all remaining queens will have to lip-sync for their lives during the next episode's LaLaPaRUza extravaganza, an unprecedented move in the franchise's history.

Fans — and even one of the competing queens themselves — were quick to agree with Ru's disappointment, taking to social media to read this season 14 Snatch Game to filth.

Fans react to "atrocious" season 14 Snatch Game:

Drag Race devotees didn't hold anything back when it came to their Snatch Game critiques:

missing them a lot today #dragrace

deja carrying this snatch game on her shoulders… literally #dragrace

this snatch game was atrocious on the bright side dove looks stunning #Rupaulsdragrace #dragrace #snatchgame #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld

