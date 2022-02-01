How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World' online anywhere in the world

Watch UK Drag Race veterans take on international queens in the last version of the iconic show.

Want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online? Here's where you can find it.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is the latest incarnation of the much-loved drag queen contest. This time around, queens from the UK franchise will be battling it out with fellow competitors from around the world in an international arena to try and become crowned Queen of the World.

With celebrity judges and plenty of challenges on the way, here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online so you don't miss out.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World' online in the UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is one of the shows that's being used to mark the return of BBC3 as a traditional TV, so you'll find it premiering on the new channel at 9 pm, with new episodes airing weekly every Tuesday.

This means you'll also be able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World' online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World' online in the US

You'll be able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World in the US on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service, where the first episode will premiere on Feb. 1 at 4 pm ET.

A subscription to WOW Presents Plus will run you $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually, after a seven-day free trial. Either will net you access to the official streamer of all things drag!

You can watch Wow Presents Plus on loads of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Xbox One consoles, and select Samsung smart TVs.