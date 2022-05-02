RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Only winners need apply for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7, the latest edition of the reality competition that pits fan favorites from the different spinoffs of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is set to return in spring 2022 as a Paramount Plus original. Part of the Emmy-winning reality franchise, here is everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7.

Fans can start watching RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 on Friday, May 20, on Paramount Plus in the US. The first two episodes of the season are expected to be available on the streaming service as of May 20, with the remaining episodes then being released weekly.

This is the second season for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to be released exclusively on Paramount Plus, following five seasons when it aired on VH1.

A first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 aired after the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale on April 22. The full preview is available on YouTube.

There will also be a special, Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re a Winner Baby, that will have other fan-favorite contestants react to some of season 7 cast members’ most memorable moments. This special air on Friday, May 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on VH1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube account.

Internationally, Paramount Plus will air later this year (we’re still waiting for an exact date on when Paramount Plus will launch in the UK).

What is the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 premise?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars sees fan favorites from past seasons and different iterations of the reality franchise compete against each other in a drag battle royale. Season 7 will do something brand new, as it only features past winners from the different shows. Eight queens return to compete for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a cash prize of $200,000.

Who is in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 cast?

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 will feature eight previous winners from different seasons and spinoffs of the reality show. Here is who will be competing for the title "Queen of All Queens."

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

Jinkx Monsoon, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5

Monét X Change, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 4

Raja, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3

Shea Couleé, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5

Trinity the Truck, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 4

The Vivienne, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1

Yvie Oddly, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11

Here are pictures of all the season 7 contestants:

Image 1 of 8 Jaida Essence Hall (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 2 of 8 Jinkx Monsoon (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 3 of 8 Monét X Change (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 4 of 8 Raja (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 5 of 8 Shea Couleé (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 6 of 8 Trinity the Truck (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 7 of 8 The Vivienne (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+) Image 8 of 8 Yvie Oddly (Image credit: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars trailer

Get a first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 right here:

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

As a Paramount Plus original, you need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus streaming service to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7. There are two subscription options for Paramount Plus, an ad-supported and an ad-free version; RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be available to subscribers of either plan.