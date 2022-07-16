Bros: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romantic-comedy

When one thinks about some of the great rom-coms that have been released over the years, the movies that come to mind are Pretty Woman, When Harry Met Sally, Never Been Kissed, The Wedding Planner and the list goes on. Hoping to join this group is Bros, a film about a man disenchanted by the process of looking for love who happens to find love with a guy he initially thinks is out of his league.

What makes this project unique is the fact that it is being promoted as "the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men" and features a principal cast that all identify somewhere on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Hopefully, the nuance of the movie paired with consistent moments of laughter will set the stage for Bros to one day join the pantheon of its genre.

Here’s everything we know about Bros.

Bros is set to premiere nationwide in the US on Friday, September, 30. Once we get a little closer to the release date, you can visit Fandango (opens in new tab) to see where the film is playing near you.

In the UK, the film debuts in cinemas on Friday, October 28.

What is Bros about?

The official synopsis provided by the film website states the following:

"This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

"From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with."

Who is in the Bros cast?

Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner in Bros (Image credit: Universal )

Billy Eichner leads the way on the cast as Bobby. Eichner not only penned the Bros script, but he’s previously starred in American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Dickinson. His voice will probably be recognizable to some as he lent it to the characters Mr. Ambrose in Bob’s Burgers, Timon in 2019’s The Lion King and Bigman in Green Eggs and Ham.

Joining Eichner onscreen are Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Guy Branum (The Mindy Project) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

Some other notable actors making an appearance, although not considered to be a part of the principal cast, are Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Bowen Yang (Fire Island) and Kristin Chenoweth (BoJack Horseman).

Bros trailer

Judging by the trailer, Bros is definitely something worth checking out, especially for those fans of Hulu’s Fire Island, Forgetting Sarah Marshall or even 50 First Dates.

Bros director

Nicholas Stoller serves as the director of the project. Stoller is no novice to Hollywood having previously directed Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Platonic. He’s also credited with co-authoring the Bros script with Eichner.

How to watch Bros

Those interested in watching Bros when it premieres this fall will need to venture out to the movie theaters. You’ll need to check local listings to see where the film is playing near you (or again, you can simply use the site Fandango).