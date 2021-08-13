‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ debuts trailer for Part 1

Ryan Murphy’s popular FX anthology series American Horror Story has covered a lot of things in its nine seasons, but American Horror Story: Double Feature is something new — splitting the season into two distinct stories. American Horror Story: Double Feature's part one, dubbed Red Tide, has just revealed its first trailer ahead of its Aug. 25 premiere date.

Part one will focus on a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter after they move to an isolated beach town for the winter. As they settle in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

Like previous seasons, the cast of American Horror Story: Double Feature is filled with series alums. This season will feature Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Frances Conroy, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman. Some new faces for this season include Macaulay Culkin and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

The first trailer certainly sets the stage, as the town and residents are definitely hiding something. Check it out for yourself below.

It was previously announced that the second part of American Horror Story: Double Feature would be called Death Valley. Murphy had previously teased the latest season on social media as two horrifying stories, “one by the sea… one by the sand.”

American Horror Story: Double Feature will debut on Aug. 25 on FX with two episodes, then one per week for the entire 10-episode season. Episodes will be available for streaming the next day on FX on Hulu. All previous seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu and Netflix .

Murphy is keeping himself busy this year. In addition to this latest season of American Horror Story, he also has Impeachment: American Crime Story, the latest in his other anthology series for FX. It’s also being reported that he will create another pair of anthology series called American Sports Story and American Love Story for the network. Apparently Ryan Murphy does not take any off days.

FX’s fall slate will also feature the third season of What We Do in the Shadows (not a Ryan Murphy production), which just released its first trailer and is scheduled to debut on Sept. 2, as well as the return of the animated series Archer.