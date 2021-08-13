‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 trailer previews a hilarious power struggle

Your favorite goofball vampires are back and ready for more, much more, as FX has released the first trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season three, which is set to debut on Sept. 2. In addition, the network has given an early renewal for a fourth season of the comedy series.

WWDITS is based on the film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The show follows the nightly exploits in the modern world of Staten Island of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Porsch), as well as their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The trailer finds the vampires in quite a few pickles, not least of all because they found out at the end of season two that Guillermo is actually a vampire hunter. We can also expect a power struggle as to which of the group will be the main leader of the Vampiric Council, a trip to an Atlantic City casino, a midnight kickball game with werewolves and plenty more. Watch the full WWDITS season three trailer below.

The third season of WWDITS will kick off with a pair of episodes on Sept. 2, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. All episodes of WWDITS season three will be available on streaming via FX on Hulu. Previous seasons are also available on Hulu for streaming.

WWDITS has proven to be both a critical and fan favorite show. It has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards over its first two seasons, including for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 for its second season. This is why FX was so quick to keep WWDITS running with its early fourth season renewal, which will debut in 2022.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, president, Original Programming for FX Entertainment in the announcement. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

WWDITS is just one of the fall shows set to premiere on FX. On the docket is also the latest season of Archer and a new iteration of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story.