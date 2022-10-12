Big Mouth season 6: release date, trailer and everything we know about the animated adult series

Big Mouth has easily become one of Netflix’s most popular adult animated sitcoms. For five straight seasons, series creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and Jennifer Flackett have managed to take the usually awkward topic of puberty and turn it into a comedy that continues to draw big names to guest star on the show.

Now heading into the series’ sixth season, it appears the comedy, while continuing to focus on the storylines of Jessi, Andrew, Nick, Jay and Missy, will actually go even further into the lives of everyone’s favorite hormone monsters, Maury and Connie. This makes complete sense given when viewers last saw Maury, he was pregnant. (It also makes sense in light of the success of the spinoff series Human Resources, which was a show focused on the characters behind human emotions and sexuality).

So what can viewers look forward to in the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about Big Mouth season 6.

Big Mouth season 6 premieres on Friday, October 28 on Netflix.

What is Big Mouth season 6 about?

Fans of the series will recall that season 5 ended with Jay breaking things off with Lola to be with Matthew, Missy finally coming into her own identity, Nick mending things with Jessi after she rejected him and Andrew continuing on as his unashamed and gross self. Oh, and if you’ve watched Human Resources, then you also know Connie and Maury are expecting a baby. Sounds like there will be plenty that’s explored in the new episodes.

Netflix describes season 6 by stating:

"The new season of Big Mouth brings a whole new focus on family to the show — whether that means the people you’re biologically related to or those you choose as your community. Inspired by the childhood experiences of co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, season 6 will continue to follow the Hormone Monsters as they navigate adolescence, this time unpacking the concept that while you can’t pick your blood family, you can surround yourself with people who love you just the way you are."

Big Mouth season 6 cast

Maury and Matthew, Big Mouth season 6 (Image credit: Netflix)

Back to reprise her role as Connie is none other than SNL alum Maya Rudolph. Of all the voiceover actors featured in the series, Rudolph is the only one to receive two Emmys for her work. Following Big Mouth season 6, she’ll be spotted in the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted.

Joining Rudolph in the new season is of course Big Mouth creator Nick Kroll. Kroll voices at least 27 characters in the series, including that of Nick Birch, Maury, Coach Steve and Lola, just to name a few.

Here is a list of the big names featured in the new episodes.

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Nick Kroll as Nick Birtch, Mauy the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, etc.

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Jordan Peele as the Ghost of Duke Ellington

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell

Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman

June Diane Raphael as Devin LeSeven

Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman

Jak Knight as DeVon

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch

Also slated to join the season as guest stars are Adam Levine (The Voice), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Jeff Goldblum (Jurrasic World: Dominion) and Tyler the Creator

Big Mouth season 6 trailer

Check out the season 6 trailer. It certainly seems the show is staying on brand. We can't wait to see what happens with Maury and Connie's expanding family.

How to watch Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a Netflix Original series. Those interested in watching new episodes will need to have a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.