Meet the Big Mouth season 6 cast: who’s who in the animated comedy series

Over the course of five seasons, Big Mouth has established itself as an outrageous, ambitious and all-round hilarious comedy. That’s exactly why fans are so excited for Big Mouth season 6, which premieres on Netflix Friday, October 28.

The animated sitcom follows the daily lives of a group of adolescents as they battle the trial and tribulations of puberty. Pretty much all of the regular Big Mouth actors are back to utter some truly repulsive but also heartfelt remarks. Like previous seasons, they’ll be joined by some hugely impressive guest-stars, too.

In order to find out who, let’s take a look at the Big Mouth season 6 cast:

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch

Nick Kroll in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Nick Kroll is one of the masterminds behind Big Mouth. He is a co-creator of the series, alongside Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, basing it on his and Goldberg’s adolescence in New York. Kroll provides the voices of numerous main characters, including Maurice The Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick The Hormone Monster and Lolo Ugfuglio Skumpy.

But his most prominent part is undoubtedly Nick Birch, an insecure teenager, who is frustrated at being a late bloomer compared to his close pals. Over the seasons, Birch has struggled with his emotions. Although at the end of season 5, thanks to the help of the real life version of Nick Kroll, Nick began to take more responsibility for his actions.

Kroll is mostly known for creating and starring in Kroll Show, while he’s also appeared in The League, Sausage Party and, most recently, Don’t Worry Darling.

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman

John Mulaney in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Andrew Glouberman is Birch’s best friend, who is in the full throes of puberty. Most of the time he’s socially awkward, but he’ll occasionally get a burst of confidence that usually ends in embarrassment. When we last saw Glouberman, he finally got things under control and he rekindled his friendship with Birch after they’d fallen out.

Mulaney is one of the most popular stand-ups of the last decade. As well as his various comedy specials, he was also a writer on Saturday Night Live between 2008 and 2013, and he voiced Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Nick Kroll and Jessi Klein in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Jessi Glaser might just be the smartest and most likable character in Big Mouth. After kissing Nick in the first episode, she’s very much been on her own journey, as her body and sexual preferences have changed. Last season, she fell in love with Ali, which caused huge issues to her friendship with Missy. But all was resolved by the final episode.

Klein is a stand-up comedian, author and actress, who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live and was the executive producer and head writer of Inside Amy Schumer.

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Ayo Edebiri in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Missy had quite the time of it in the last batch of Big Mouth episodes. After striking up a romance with Devon, she then became consumed by a hate worm because of Jessi and Ali’s growing relationship. This provoked her to anonymously spread rumors about the pair, which brought Ali and Missy’s friendship briefly to an end. Luckily, by the end of the season, she’d learned how to express herself to her friends and family.

Edebiri, who took over the voice of Missy in season four from Jenny Slate, is also a writer on Big Mouth, as well as Dickinson, while this summer she drew wide praise for her performances in the critically acclaimed series The Bear.

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Blizerian

Jason Mantzoukas and Jessi Klein in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where do you even begin with Jayzerian Ricflairian Bilzerian? Infatuated with magic as much as he is with sex, he finally was in a relationship with Lola in season 5. Though Jay started to date Matthew, after he realized just how toxic his time with Lola had become.

Mantzoukas is best known for his role as Rafi in The League, as well as his appearances in The Dictator, Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell

Jason Mantzoukas and Andrew Rannells in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

For most of Big Mouth, Matthew MacDell spent his time either spreading gossip as the anchor of the school’s new show or performing in drama. But after being in a relationship with Aiden and now thanks to his budding romance with Jay, which was confirmed at the end of last season, we’re seeing more depth to the character.

Rannells initially found fame for originating the role of Kevin Price in The Book Of Mormon on Broadway. While he’s still thriving in theater, he’s appeared in Girls, Black Monday and Girls5eva.

Ali Wong as Ali

Ado Edebiri, Ali Wong and Jessi Klein in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

While Ali only joined Big Mouth towards the end of season 3, she’s already made a huge impression. She announced she was pansexual, was named the hottest girl at school by the boys and got into a relationship with Jessi.

Another hugely adored comedian, Wong has had three specials on Netflix, while she also wrote and starred in her own rom-com, Always Be My Maybe.

Jordan Peele as the Ghost Of Duke Ellington

Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The ghost and spirit of the legendary jazz musician Duke Ellington lives in Nick’s attic and occasionally offers him advice on his love-life.

Peele created and starred in his own Comedy Central sketch comedy Key & Peele for three seasons, before moving behind the camera with the critical and box office smash-hit Get Out, which won him an Academy Award. He’s since written and directed Us and Nope.

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Maya Rudolph in Big Mouth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The hormone monstress who helped Jessi go through puberty, Connie also has a long and storied sexual history with Maury. In fact, in the Big Mouth spin-off show Human Resources, which focuses on the hormone monsters, we learn that Maury is now pregnant with Connie’s children. Will this plot cross over to Big Mouth?

Rudolph originally found fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2000 and 2007. Since then she has starred in a number of films and television shows, including Grown Ups, Bridesmaids and The Good Place.

Big Mouth season 6 guest stars

Big Mouth has always found room for plenty of cameos. This season will be no different, as the likes of Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O and Tyler The Creator have already been confirmed as guest voices.

There’s also a strong chance we get Thandiwe Newton’s hormone monster Mona and David Thewlis’ Shame Wizard again, too. It’s also possible, though not confirmed, that some voice performers from Human Resources could pop up.

Watch Big Mouth season 6 on Netflix October 28.