Human Resources season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the adult animated comedy

From the creators of Netflix’s Big Mouth comes Human Resources, the highly anticipated spin-off of the adult animated sitcom. The streaming giant promises the new show will be even “edgier and adult-ier” than its predecessor, which is almost hard to imagine for those that have followed the adventures of the animated preteens.

Big Mouth series regulars Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph are set to reprise their roles of Maury the Hormone Monster and Connie the Hormone Monstress on Human Resources, so viewers should anticipate being thoroughly entertained by their antics once again when the show debuts this March.

Here is everything we know about Human Resources season 1:

Human Resources season 1 premieres its 10 episodes on Friday, March 18. This is great news for those that have been waiting for the series to air since Netlflix announced it was in development back in October 2019.

Human Resources plot

Similar to its predecessor, Human Resources is a comedy geared towards a more mature audience that doesn’t mind laughing at the teenage angst surrounding puberty and hormones. Netflix describes the show by saying:

“The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures — Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more — that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.”

Human Resources cast

Leading the all-star cast of Human Resources is show creator and producer Nick Kroll. It will probably shock most viewers to learn that in a recent interview, Kroll admitted that between Big Mouth and now this spinoff series, he voices roughly 40 characters. That’s quite the feat for any voiceover actor and a credit to his talent.

Joining Kroll on the cast is longtime comedy vet, Maya Rudolph. Rudolph has found a lot of success teaming with Kroll, earning two Emmys for portraying the character Connie on Big Mouth (the show’s only two wins of its six nominations).

Joining those two Big Mouth veterans will be a murder's row of amazing actors lending their voices to Human Resources. Here's a rundown of who you will hear in the new animated comedy as the creatures:

Nick Kroll as Maury

Maya Rudoph as Connie

Aidy Bryant as Emmy

Pamela Adlon as Sonya

David Thewlis as Shame Wizard

Randall Park as Pete the Logic Rock

Keke Palmer as Rochelle

Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter

Lupita Nyong'o as Shame Wizard Asha

Rosie Perez as Petra the Ambition Goblin

Helen Mirren as Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens

Henry Winkler as Keith from Grief

Hugh Jackman as Dante the Addiction Angel

Bobby Cannavale as Gavin the Hormone Monster

Thandie Newton as Mona the Hormone Monstress

Jean Smart as Depression Kitty

Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex

Maria Bamford as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito

Also, voicing the human characters on the series are going to be Ali Wong, Janelle Monáe, Mike Birbiglia, and Tim Robinson.

Human Resources trailer

Netflix has been kind enough to not only share an official Human Resources trailer, but also another promotional clip. Based on the videos below, the Big Mouth spin-off series won’t disappoint fans of Nick Kroll’s work.

How to watch Human Resources

Human Resources is a Netflix Original series and will be available to stream exclusively on the platform. For anyone wanting to watch the series, you’ll need to be sure to sign up for Netflix.