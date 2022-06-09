The Jurassic franchise is back with Jurassic World: Dominion, the self-labeled concluding chapter to this new trilogy of dinosaur-centric movies. No surprise that a movie with T-Rex’s, velociraptors and Jeff Goldblum is highly anticipated as one of the biggest 2022 summer blockbusters.

In fact, all of the main Jurassic Park trio are back (Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill) for the nostalgia effect, along with the new headliners of this trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Are you ready to join them?

(In our best Richard Attenborough voice) Welcome to Jurassic World. Here is what you need to know on how to watch Jurassic World: Dominion.

How to watch Jurassic World: Dominion in movie theaters

Jurassic World: Dominion releases in the US and UK on Friday, June 10, exclusively in movie theaters. However, for those eager to see the latest Jurassic adventure, advance screenings on Thursday, June 9, are also taking place.

To find out when and where Jurassic World: Dominion is playing near you, you can visit the official Jurassic World website (opens in new tab), check out the website for your local movie theater or use Fandango (opens in new tab).

If you’re planning on seeing Jurassic World: Dominion in movie theaters but are a little put off by ticket prices, something to look into are movie theater subscription and membership deals. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription and/or membership deals that for a monthly fee give subscribers free or discounted movie tickets, as well as additional benefits for things like concessions.

Is Jurassic World: Dominion streaming?

No, Jurassic World: Dominion is not available for streaming with its June 10 release date and it likely won’t be until at least 45 days.

Though we don’t know the exact date for when Jurassic World: Dominion is going to start streaming, we know where it is going to stream. As a Universal Pictures movie, Jurassic World: Dominion is first going to be available to stream on Peacock, though you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber to watch it when it releases.

Jurassic World: Dominion is also going to be made available for digital purchase and rental, though again no information is available on that at this time. We’ll update this page when we have that information.

In the meantime, if you want to catch up with all of the previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, you can do so online. The original Jurassic Park movies — Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III — are all currently streaming on HBO Max. The first two entries in the Jurassic World trilogy — Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — are available to rent on-demand online.

What else you need to know about Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion has a runtime of two hours and 26 minutes and is rated PG-13 in the US and 12A in the UK. The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, BD Wong, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

Read What to Watch’s Jurassic World: Dominion review and check out the trailer for the movie directly below.