Disenchanted: release date and everything we know about the Enchanted sequel

It was almost 15 years ago when actress Amy Adams received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role in the smash-hit Enchanted. While fans of the family flix have patiently waited all this time for Disney to breathe life into a follow-up to the movie, they can now fill their hearts with joy and excitement as Disenchated is due to premiere this Thanksgiving.

And there's more good news for those looking forward to this sequel: Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel are also joining Adams in reprising their respective characters in the film. So what exactly can viewers expect with Disenchanted?

Here’s everything we know.

Disenchanted premieres in the US on Thursday, November 24, directly on Disney Plus. If you’re not planning to get an early jump start on Black Friday shopping, the film provides the perfect after-Thanksgiving meal activity for families.

For UK fans, according to IMDB (opens in new tab), the film is expected to hit the streaming platform on Saturday, November 26.

What is Disenchanted about?

Here is a brief Disney synopsis of the film:

"Disenchanted takes place 15 years after the events of the original movie. Giselle and Robert are now married and decide to move from New York to the suburb of Monroeville with their teenage daughter, Morgan. There, Giselle 'must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.'"

Disenchanted cast

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on set filming Disenchanted (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

As previously mentioned, starring as Giselle in Disenchanted is actress Amy Adams. While she didn’t ultimately walk away with the Golden Globe for her work in the original film Enchanted, she went on to claim victory at the awards ceremony for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her talent in American Hustle and Big Eyes. More recently, she’s starred in The Woman in the Window, Dear Evan Hansen and of course, Justice League.

Joining Adams as Enchanted veterans are James Marsden as Prince Edward, Patrick Dempsey as Robert and Idina Menzel as Nancy. For Marsden, he’s perhaps best known for his work in X-Men, while for Dempsey, it's his stint in Grey’s Anatomy. Menzel’s voice should instantly be recognizable from her contribution to the megahit Frozen.

In some casting addition news, SNL alum and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph is on board as the new villain of sorts, Malvina Monroe. Kolton Stewart (Sneakerella), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Jayma Mays (United States of Al), Oscar Nuñez (The Office) and Gabriella Baldacchino (The Conners) also join the Enchanted franchise.

Disenchanted Trailer

It’s a bit too early for an official Disenchanted trailer. However, once one is released, will be sure to include it here.

How to watch Disenchanted

Disenchanted airs exclusively on Disney Plus. Those hoping to watch the movie must have a subscription to the streaming platform. Currently, you can subscribe to Disney Plus as a standalone service, or you can subscribe to The Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus.