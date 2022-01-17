‘Sneakerella’: rumored release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Sneakerella is a modern gender-flipped twist on the classic fairytale Cinderella, set in the street-sneaker subculture of New York City.

Swapping the glass slippers for some stylish high-tops, the film focuses on teenager El (Chosen Jacobs) who has big dreams of becoming a sneaker designer, but hides his talent. But, things soon change when he has a chance encounter with Kira King (Lexi Underwood), and with passion and a sprinkle of magic, El finds the courage to achieve his dream.

This music-driven film has a star-studded cast, including Chosen Jacobs who shot to stardom after his role in the horror film It, and Lexi Underwood who is known for her role in Little Fires Everywhere.

We can’t wait to see the magic unfold in this modern interpretation.

Here’s everything we know about Sneakerella, one of the big new movies in 2022…

At the moment, Sneakerella has a rumored release date of Friday, May. 13, 2022 on Disney Plus. However, its original release date was intended to be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, which was later postponed to May.

On Disney Plus, the only information it gives regarding the release date is 'Coming soon'.

‘Sneakerella’ cast

There’s an all-star ensemble fronting this new movie with Chosen Jacobs as El, Lexi Underwood as Kira King, Devyn Nekoda as Sami, Kolton Stewart as Zelly, John Salley as Darius King, Robyn Alomar as Liv, Yvonne Senat as Denise King, Bryan Clark as Trey, and many more.

Chosen Jacobs as El and Lexi Underwood as Kira King in 'Sneakerella'. (Image credit: Disney/Roger Erickson)

‘Sneakerella’ plot

Disney Plus has revealed the plot as: “El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way.

“When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of the legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.”

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where El’s best friend Sami encourages him to design some sneakers to impress 'sneaker royalty' Kira King.