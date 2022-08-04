Spin Me Round: release date, trailer and everything we know about the comedy movie

Anyone who has seen the 2017 indie comedy The Little Hours is sure to be excited for Spin Me Round, which brings back many of the pieces for an all new comedy. Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon reteam with writer/director Jeff Baena for this movie that starts off like a romance, but of course things are going to go off the rails relatively quickly and in presumably hilarious ways.

Here is everything that we know about Spin Me Round.

Spin Me Round premieres in movie theaters in the US and digital on-demand on August 19. AMC Plus also will have the movie for its subscribers. The movie was first shown back in March 2022 as part of the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Spin Me Round shares its August 19 release date with Idris Elba’s Beast and the horror movie Orphan: First Kill.

There is no theatrical release date for Spin Me Round in the UK and it is unclear at this time if the movie is going to be available on-demand on August 19 for UK viewers as well. We'll add that info when we have it.

What is the Spin Me Round plot?

Here is a synopsis for Spin Me Round:

"When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaways she imagines."

Producer Mark Duplas perhaps summed it up best when he shared the poster via Twitter:

It’s kinda what you think it is. But also not. pic.twitter.com/5GTtwk4Y25July 27, 2022 See more

Who is in the Spin Me Round cast?

Alison Brie headlines Spin Me Round as Amber. Brie broke out with her role in the fan-favorite NBC sitcom Community and the AMC drama Mad Men, but has also been seen in the likes of Sleeping With Other People, The Lego Movie, The Post, Glow and Promising Young Woman, as well as the previously mentioned The Little Hours.

She is joined by fellow The Little Hours alums Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon. Plaza is best known for playing April on Parks & Rec, while some of her other credits include Life After Beth, Ingrid Goes West and Legion; she also has a number of upcoming projects like Emily the Criminal, The White Lotus season 2 and Little Demon. Shannon, meanwhile, is a Saturday Night Live legend with popular roles in Superstar, Other People and the current TV show I Love That For You.

Other cast members include Alessando Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Tricia Helfer (Lucifer), Ayden Mayeri (The Afterparty) and Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live).

Spin Me Round trailer

The Spin Me Round trailer shows how easy it is for Amber to be swept away by the Italian setting and gestures from Nick, but then things go off the rails. Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, per usual, look like standouts. Watch the trailer directly below.

Who is director Jeff Baena?

Jeff Baena is a writer/director that has had a working relationship with Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza going back a few movies now. After his first credit as a writer on I Heart Huckabees, Baena has written and directed all of his subsequent movies, which includes Life After Beth that starred Plaza; Joshy and The Little Hours, which starred both Plaza and Brie; and Horse Girl, which starred and was co-written by Brie.

Spin Me Round reviews — what the critics are saying