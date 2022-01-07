'The Afterparty': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Afterparty is a new series coming to Apple TV plus.

It centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the fateful night when one of their number was pushed to their death from a clifftop house overlooking the beach below.

It’s told through the eyes of a different character, each with their own unique visual and storytelling style.

'The Afterparty'

The first three episodes of The Afterparty will be released on Friday, Jan. 28 2022 on Apple TV Plus, with the rest of the series airing weekly.

The cast

A stellar ensemble cast includes:

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss) plays Detective Danner who kicks off the investigation with all the suspects gathered together — "Poirot" style — in a room.

John Early (Search Party) plays Detective Culp, Danner’s over-eager sidekick. The group starts passing the blame and accusations abound.

Sam Richardson (Tomorrow War, Veep) plays Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high-school crush played by Zoe Chao (Love Life, Modern Love, Downhill).

Ben Schwartz (Space Force, House of Lies) plays Yasper, Aniq’s irritatingly positive pal who dreams of a career in music and works in audiovisuals.

Dave Franco (The Rental, The Disaster Artist) plays Xavier, a famous and wealthy pop singer, and actor who arrives at the party via helicopter.

Ilana Glazer (Broad City) plays Chelsea, who seems to have gone off the rails and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) is Brett, Zoe’s cocky ex-husband, and former college jock, who clearly still has anger issues surrounding his broken relationship with his high school love.

Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats) plays Walt, quiet and invisible at school, he attends the reunion hoping someone will remember him.

Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winners Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) are the show’s creators.

Episode One — Aniq

Aniq is a guest at the reunion and one of his former classmates points the finger at him... (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Episode one kicks off with flashbacks to the start of the party, the murder and Detective Danner and Detective Culp arriving at the palatial Californian house to interview the suspects in the middle of the night...

Is there a trailer for 'The Afterparty'?

Yes, one has landed...