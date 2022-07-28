Little Demon: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the animated comedy

Satan’s a proud Girl Dad in the newest FX animated series Little Demon. Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon joined forces with executive producer Danny DeVito to bring the story of the devil and his daughter to life.

"It’s a great opportunity to play a demonic character. I never get to do that," DeVito told an audience (opens in new tab) at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. "I think you’re gonna find that in the show Satan is really a good guy. The guy was deprived of his spawn — who is a girl — but of course, I thought it was gonna be a boy. But the future is female."

Here’s everything we know about Little Demon.

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Little Demon is an animated original series coming to FXX on August 25. The first two episodes debut at 10 pm ET/PT with subsequent episodes airing weekly. Episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

There’s no release date for the UK just yet; we’ll post it here as soon as one is available.

Who is in the Little Demon cast?

Little Demon stars Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito. Danny DeVito voices a very excited Satan who has just learned that his offspring, the Antichrist, has finally risen. He’s not expecting the Antichrist to be a 13-year-old girl, Chrissy (voiced by DeVito’s real-life daughter, Lucy). Plaza plays Laura Feinberg, Chrissy’s well-meaning and protective mother.

The series features guest appearances from an all-star cast including Mel Brooks, Rhea Perlman, Patrick Wilson, Shangela, Will Jackson Harper, Dave Bautista, Toks Olagundoye, Sam Richardson and the Terminator himself.

That’s right, Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite in the animated series.

"I got to be there when he recorded," DeVito gushed at Comic-Con. "He’s wonderful in Little Demon; he’s very strong. We’re good buddies, we’re very, very close. We’re thrilled he will be part of our show. Sometimes you gotta lean on your friends to appear in your shows."

What is Little Demon about?

Here’s the official synopsis of Little Demon from FX:

"In FX’s Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul."

The series was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kirean Valla.

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Is there a trailer for Little Demon?

The official trailer for Little Demon sets the stage for Chrissy to find out her true identity as the Antichrist. As if junior high wasn't already complicated....

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes the new animated comedy, FX’s Little Demon. Growing up can be hella annoying, especially when your father is Satan himself. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER starring Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito. Premieres 8/25. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BThtDHYZiiJuly 28, 2022 See more

FX released a sneak peek of Little Demon at Comic-Con. The preview offers a look at the moment when Satan meets his daughter for the first time. She’s upset that he’s been MIA her whole life and he has to explain that cosmic forces kept him from seeing her. Now that he’s found her, though, he has big plans for their future together.

Watch the sneak peek directly below.

How to watch Little Demon

Little Demon airs on FXX and streams the next day on Hulu. If you’ve cut the cord on cable, you can catch FX and FXX on streaming platforms like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Once we have a premiere date for Little Demon in the UK we'll let you know how and where to watch it.