Is 'Rick and Morty' on Netflix? — How to watch ‘Rick and Morty’

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

Rick and Morty is the famed Adult Swim animated comedy from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. The show follows the foul-mouthed Rick Sanchez as he drags his grandson Morty across the multiverse on his ridiculous adventures.

With Rick and Morty Season 5 on its way soon, you might be planning a rewatch of the show right from the beginning. If so, you might well be wondering “is Rick and Morty on Netflix?” If you're trying to track the show down online, we’ve got you covered.

Is Rick and Morty on Netflix?

UK readers can find Rick and Morty on Netflix, no problem. However, US viewers who want to stream Rick and Morty will have to head to Hulu or HBO Max, as the hit adult animation is not available on Netflix right now.

Looking for your favorite shows?

How to watch Rick and Morty in the US

Like we mentioned, Rick and Morty is currently available on HBO Max and Hulu.

Hulu is $5.99 for the basic plan, or $11.99 for Hulu Premium if you'd prefer to get rid of ads in Hulu's on-demand content. Hulu is home to a range of shows, including The Handmaid's Tale, Marvel's Runaways, Ramy and so much more.

If you’d prefer to watch Rick and Morty on HBO Max, it will cost you $14.99 a month. Alongside Rick and Morty, you’ll find shows like Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, It’s A Sin as well as classic faves like Friends. Also, there’s no contract with HBO Max, so you can cancel it whenever you want!

How to watch Rick and Morty in the UK

Like we mentioned, UK viewers can find the beloved sci-fi cartoon on Netflix. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream right now!

Can you buy Rick and Morty?

Yes! If you’d prefer to buy and download Rick and Morty, you can buy all four seasons on the Google Play Store, iTunes or Amazon.

You can also buy the show on DVD if you prefer, but you need to make sure you own a DVD player that matches the region of the DVD.