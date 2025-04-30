How to watch Taskmaster season 19 online or on TV from anywhere

The legendary British comedy competition series returns: Taskmaster season 19 takes to screens on Thursday, May 1 and we'll help you figure out how to watch it in your country.

Taskmaster's nineteenth season introduces a cast of stand-up comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, American actor Jason Mantzoukas, Horrible Histories star Mathew Baynton, podcaster Rosie Ramsey and panel comedian Stevie Martin.

The season takes a scientific theme and pre-recorded segments were filled in the Surrey estate of Painshill.

If you can't wait to watch the new season of the show, here's how to watch Taskmaster season 19 online or on TV.

How to watch Taskmaster season 19 in the US

There's no official broadcaster of Taskmaster in the US, but there are two easy ways to watch the series.

The first is a streaming service set up specially for the show called Taskmaster Supermax+, which has all past seasons. It's also set to get season 19's episodes weekly from Friday, May 2, though I'd recommend double checking just to be sure (as the library is available to view if you're not a paid subscriber).

A subscription to Supermax+ costs $5.99 per month or $49.99 for a year's pass.

Alternatively you might be able to watch Taskmaster season 19 for free on YouTube, as episodes also get added there (but with ads, which is why some choose to subscribe to Supermax+).

It's not yet known when Taskmaster season 19 will be added to YouTube, so it's only suitable for people who don't mind waiting.



How to watch Taskmaster season 19 in the UK

Taskmaster season 18 airs on both Channel 4 and its streaming service from Thursday, May 1 at 9 pm. It's free provided you have a valid TV license. You can pay £3.99 to watch ad-free on the streaming site.

New episodes will air weekly at that same time and will hit streaming immediately.

Past seasons of Taskmaster are on Channel 4 to stream for free, and a few are also on Netflix.

You can also use Taskmaster Supermax+ to watch all past seasons of Taskmaster as well as new episodes of season 19 every Friday. It costs £5.99 per month or £49.99 for a year after a free trial.

How to watch Taskmaster season 19 in Australia

There are two ways to watch Taskmaster season 19 in Australia.

One is by using the streaming service Binge which will get episodes weekly from Friday, May 2.

You can sign up for Binge for $10 per month for the Basic plan, with more tiers that get you higher-res streaming for a higher monthly price. There's also a 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, the Taskmaster Supermax+ streaming service should also get every episode on that same day.

How to watch Taskmaster season 19 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Taskmaster season 19, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!