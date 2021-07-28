‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Trailer, release date and everything else we know about the sequel

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a big jump suit to fill. A sequel/reboot of the classic ‘80s comedy Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is hoping to play off the nostalgia of the original’s fans while also snaring a bunch of new moviegoers to the iconic franchise.

It’s not the first attempt to try and reignite Ghostbusters for the 21st century. In 2016 we got a female-led reboot that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and was directed by Paul Feig. Critics were meh on it, but many toxic commenters inundated the film with negative and often sexist takes. Ultimately, the film made $229 million worldwide.

The newest Ghostbusters movie is keeping things in the family, though. Here’s how, as well as everything you need to know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

What is the plot of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’?

A single mother and her two kids move to a small town to live in the house left behind by their grandfather. Never really knowing their grandfather, Egon Spengler, they soon learn about the Ghostbusters and discover things he left behind, like the Ecto-1, proton packs and ghost traps.

It’s a good thing too, because there’s more to this small town than first meets the eye. Not too long after their arrival, ghosts and ghouls begin showing up and reeking havoc.

Who is in the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ cast?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place in the same timeline of the original Ghostbusters movies, but while it is a direct sequel it is also a potential reboot of the franchise with Egon’s grandkids, played by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace, taking charge.

However, it would be practically sacrilegious to have a Ghostbusters movie and not include the original stars (not including Harold Ramis, RIP). Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are all coming back to their original roles; to what extent — cameos or integral parts of the story — we don’t know.

But here’s the list of new cast members you’ll see and who they are playing:

Finn Wolfhard - Trevor

McKenna Grace - Phoebe

Carrie Coon - Callie

Paul Rudd - Mr. Grooberson

Logan Kim - Podcast

Celeste O’Connor - Lucky

Oliver Cooper - Elton

Sydney Mae Diaz - Swayze

Marlon Kazadi - Thickneck

Bokeem Woodbine - Sheriff Domingo

If you’ve seen the trailer you may also recognize Tracey Letts appearing as a shop owner. As Coon, who is married to Letts, described it to The Hollywood Reporter , his appearance in the film was total happenstance.

Who is directing ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’?

It’s not just the cast that are returning familiar names. Just like with Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, a Reitman will be behind the camera. This time it is Jason Reitman.

Jason Reitman is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman (told you it was a family affair). The younger Reitman is an Oscar-nominated director best known for directing Up in the Air, Juno and Thank You for Smoking. In addition to directing, he also wrote the Ghostbusters: Afterlife screenplay with Gil Kenan.

Ivan Reitman isn’t sitting this one out, though; he is attached as a producer on the film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was just one of many films that decided to push back its release date due to the pandemic. Originally expected to hit theaters in July 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will now hit theaters on Nov. 11.

When it is released, it will only be available in theaters. While day-and-date release strategies have been popular among the likes of Warner Bros. and Disney, Columbia Pictures (owned by Sony) doesn’t have its own streaming service to facilitate such a move.

Where and when it may head to streaming after its theatrical run is still TBD.

Is there a ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer?

With less than four months to go before its release, Ghostbusters: Afterlife debuted a brand new trailer recently to get fans hyped, mixing its new characters and storylines with plenty of nods to the original Ghostbusters.

In the trailer you’ll spot Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz, miniature Stay Puft Marshmallow men, possibly one of Zuul’s dogs and a phone number that our young heroes decide to call. Check out the full trailer below.

All of the previous Ghostbusters movies are available to rent online.