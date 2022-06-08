Loot — release date, cast, trailer, plot, and all about the comedy series starring Maya Rudolph

Loot follows a betrayed billionaire on a journey of self-discovery in this new Apple TV+ comedy drama. Bridesmaids actress and Saturday Night Live comedian Maya Rudolph plays Molly Novak who has the dream life, including a sprawling mansion, a swanky private jet and a mega yacht. But then her husband of 20 years betrays her, and she’s forced to live her breakdown under the microscope of the media. Just as she’s reached rock bottom Molly discovers, to her surprise, that she has her own charity foundation so decides that giving back to others might be the key to getting back on her feet.

“With rich people, we can live vicariously through their lives and see things that we wouldn't normally,” says Maya Rudolph. “We all want to know what it's like to be so rich that you don't have any worries and I think the extravagance of the life of a billionaire does sound fantastical. Some people flaunt it and that can be a really fun and bizarre world to look at with bright cars, huge homes and all the extravagance. When we were talking about this series, we were talking about people who eat rare exotic animals just because they can or flying things and owning things because they can.”

Loot will debut worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday June 24 2022 with the launch of the first three episodes of the 10-part series. There'll subsequently be the release of one new episode every Friday.

Is there a trailer for Loot?

Yes an official Loot trailer has been released by Apple TV Plus and it looks amazing. We’re especially excited to see Molly’s home. Called ‘The One’ as it sits on a hill in Bel Air, looking down to the ocean, and boasts 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, five pools, a nightclub, spa and bowling alley. You can watch the trailer right here...

Loot plot

In Loot, billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has everything her heart desires but then her husband betrays her and leaves her broken. Her behaviour spirals and she becomes media fodder but then Molly receives a call telling her she has a charity foundation and asking her to stop generating bad press. Seeing this as a chance for a new start, Molly decides to take a hands-on approach to the charity, to the dismay of Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) who runs it. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster) by her side and with the help of her accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and cousin Howard (Ron Funches), Molly decides to use her fame to help others, while giving herself the opportunity to flourish after her messy, and very public, break up.

Loot cast — Maya Rudolph on playing Molly Novak.

In Loot, Maya plays Molly, a billionaire who swaps her glamorous lifestyle for the day-to-day running of a charity foundation. “Molly is somebody who didn't really get a chance to figure out what she wanted to do when she grew up,” says Maya Rudolph. “Her life changed because of her husband's success, and she's been living a very insular life that only billionaires lead. She never asked herself the hard questions like, ‘What do I want to do?’ The series really starts off with her life completely changing, her figuring out those things, answering those questions for herself and trying to piece together a new life.”

Maya herself is no stranger to celebrity life as her father is musician Richard Rudolph and her mother was the late singer songwriter Minnie Riperton, who had a hit with the 1975 single Lovin' You and sang the anthemic Les Fleurs in 1970. Maya was an SNL regular in which she impersonated Whitney Houston and Kamala Harris. She also has an impressive film and TV CV and is best known for her roles in the film Bridesmaids and the hit TV series The Good Place. She’s also starred in City of Angels, Kath and Kim, Maya & Marty and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She’s also voiced characters in animations such as The Willoughbys, The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Emoji Movie and Shrek The Third.

Who else is starring in Loot?

The series also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie and Tick, Tick…Boom!) as no nonsense Sofia Salinas who runs the foundation on Molly’s behalf. Actor and director Nat Faxon plays mild-mannered accountant Arthur. He’s starred in Tammy, Grosse Pointe, Bad Teacher and Mad Men and won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Descendants, which starred George Clooney. Comedian and actor Ron Fuches plays Howard, Maya’s cousin. He’s been in The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Get Hard, with Will Ferrell. Joel Kim Booster plays Maya’s assistant Nicholas. He’s appeared in Disney Plus comedy drama Fire Island, plus Sunnyside, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Big Mouth and is starring in the upcoming rom com Fire Island.

Loot cast — guest stars

Loot boasts regular guest stars throughout the 10-parter including Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation), French actor Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful), Stephanie Styles (Bombshell), Meagan Fay (La La Land), Amber Cardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).