‘Saturday Night Live’ names first season 47 hosts, musical guests

The return of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 2 is quickly approaching, and we now have the first four hosts and musical guests for NBC’s variety show’s 47th season.

The new season of SNL will start with Owen Wilson, who starred in Loki and will appear in the upcoming Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch, as the host and Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

The Oct. 9 show will have reality star, producer, activist and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West give hosting a go. Halsey is set to be the musical guest for Kardashian West’s show.

Rami Malek has been tapped to host the third week of SNL, airing on Oct. 16. The Oscar-winner will have just had No Time to Die, where he plays the latest Bond villain, premiere when he heads to Studio H. Young Thug will be the musical guest for the episode, just one day after his latest album “Punk” is released.

Rounding out the first batch of hosts on Oct. 23 will be former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis, who currently stars in the Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus original series Ted Lasso. The musical guest for Sudeikis’ episode will be Brandi Carlile.

Interestingly enough, this will be the first time hosting for all four of the selected performers (particularly surprising for Wilson).

One thing that the announcement from NBC does not share is the status of the SNL cast. At the end of season 46 Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Keenan Thompson gave heartfelt messages that led many to believe they would be departing SNL after long tenures. Producer Lorne Michaels has said to be trying to work out deals to keep them all on the show, and I guess no news is good news in that regard for the time being. There also hasn’t been any announcement as to potential new cast members for season 47.

NBC will broadcast SNL live across all time zones in the U.S., with the show airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. In addition, the first four episodes of SNL season 47 will be live streamed on Peacock, which also has all past seasons of the show.